Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Ideal for smartphones, tablets and laptops the creators of a portable mini rechargeable speaker called the Beat Ball have recently launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo in hopes of raising $2,000 for their project. Inspired by the idea that one could take a party anywhere they go the creative team at Khoi Technology created the trendy and colorful portable mini speaker that further engagingly resembles a disco ball. Ready now to be mass produced the little item is approved and awaiting a nod from crowdfunding supporters to send it on its way to the marketplace. Offering six hours of playback on a full charge of its Li-ion battery the mini speaker has an LED light for effect and for use as an alert to recharge. “The Beat Ball connects to your handheld device or laptop to either recharge or play tunes. It’s so convenient.” said Max Daniel, Founder of Khoi Technology. With a built-in three and a half inch audio cable the Beat Ball is easily charged to give another six hours of play.



Very lightweight at only one ounce the Beat Ball’s sound quality is astounding. Compatible with all audio devices with a 3.5mm audio plug adaptors can be purchased at any electronics store for other uses such as connecting to amplify an electric guitar. “We will ship this product before Christmas. It really is a great gift in general or for the holidays. It’s perfect as a stocking stuffer. It even comes in red.” added Daniel.



Additional colors for the Beat Ball are hot pink, black, lime and white. Shipment of the product is slated for late September to early October so crowdfunding perks are easily attainable and come with a bonus as well. When crowdfunding supporters refer three friends, they receive a free Beat Ball for themselves along with the one they purchase for an investment of $15.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here



About Khoi Technology

Khoi Technology is based in San Francisco and designs trendy gadgets and gifts for a wide variety of consumers in the marketplace.



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here