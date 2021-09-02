Kholoud Shaikhon: A Leading Professional and Marketing Consultant with the Best Marketing Consultant Rates

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2021 -- Getting the best brand strategist to help with the right marketing research that in turn helps in understanding the needs and choices of customers could be a big deal for many brands and businesses. This is as a result of the exorbitant rates that many of them charge before they set out with addressing every one of their tasks. The world over, there are reputable professional marketing consultants saddled with the responsibility of providing such services. Kholoud Shaikhon, a brand owned by marketing strategist – Kholoud Shaikhon, is a leading professional and marketing consultant platform with the best marketing consultant rates.



Responding to a query about brand strategies, Kholoud Shaikhon commented, "My brand and marketing platform delivers the best solutions for your brand-related needs. I understand the business space to the extent of helping all clients develop working strategies that raise brand awareness, improve brand positioning, and on the whole, facilitate the generation of revenue. My experience in this industry dates to more than twenty years, and I have worked with a plethora of companies extending across different industries, in different countries of the world. Not only do I understand the terrain and get the job done, but my rates are also affordable and will not break your pockets".



The marketing consultant rates charged by Kholoud Shaikhon are very much affordable to the extent that both small and big businesses can afford to engage them for their industry-leading marketing consultant services. Rising entrepreneurs or new business owners who are looking forward to growing irresistible personal and business brands with successful marketing strategies and executions can leverage the industry awareness of Kholoud Shaikhon that are effective, yet affordable. The brand has carved a niche very much for itself in the industry where its services are offered, and its reputation remains ever consistent in the industry.



"With over 20 years of marketing experience in a broad range of industries including FMCG, beauty, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, F&B, real estate, fashion, healthcare, service industry, I keep ensuring that businesses and brands enjoy the possibilities I offer, despite being in a competitive marketplace. My rates are not stifling, and both new brands and previously existing businesses can have access to my accommodating rates that attend to the needs of different categories of businesses. With my diverse multinational experience, I have become a great addition to businesses and you can be rest assured of getting the best if you work with me!", added Kholoud Shaikhon.



Kholoud Shaikhon has worked with leading brands such as Nestle, Galderma, Sisban, Bausch & Lomb, BMW and other multinationals that have required the brand's services in previous years. Its services remain ever affordable to brands, regardless of their size.



About Kholoud Shaikhon

Kholoud Shaikhon is a brand managed by Kholoud Shaikhon herself. The brand is renowned for its excellent business marketing consultancy services. People in need of the services of an online marketing consultant in Dubai only need to reach out to Kholoud Shaikhon through its website.



Contact Information:



Kholoud Shaikhon

Website: https://kholoudshaikhon.com/