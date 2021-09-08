Kholoud Shaikhon Offers Professional Marketing Consultation Services in the UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- Kholoud Shaikhon helps new business owners grow their business brands with various successful marketing strategies and executions provided in effective tools. She has an MBA in Marketing from Lincoln University, UK. Over the years, Shaikhon has a worked as an international marketing manager in Pharmascience, group product manager n L' Oreal Paris Skincare. She currently works as the head of strategy and marketing in Nerve Agency. These deep experiences have enabled her to diversify her experience in setting and applying several successful marketing strategies for mass brands, prescription brands, and specialty brands at different lifecycle stages.



Speaking on how to learn online marketing at home, Kholoud Shaikhon said, "Individuals need to develop the necessary skills and knowledge to become successful at online marketing. To produce the best results in marketing, one needs to be patient and hardworking. Some of the methods one can use to learn online marketing at home include Search Engine Marketing (SEM), email marketing, and many more."



Are you looking for a professional marketing consultant in Dubai, UAE? Kholoud Shaikhon is one of the best marketing consultants in the UAE. She has an infinite passion for her field of expertise. Thus, clients can be assured of getting the best consultation services. Kholoud Shaikhon is detail-oriented and simultaneously handles several priorities keeping the customers in mind. She provides deep thought expertise and leadership to effectively shape and deliver several brand strategies. Besides marketing consultation services, Shaikhon offers several business training courses to help people learn how to grow and sustain their businesses in today's competitive markets.



Offering online marketing techniques to make more sales, Kholoud Shaikhon said, "Online marketing is one of the best ways to increase the number of sales in a business. If done effectively, it can make a real difference in one's profits. Here are some online marketing tactics to make more sales. Individuals need to make use of affiliates as they drive new customers to one's products or services. They should use the power of social media since social media allows one to keep in touch with their customers while simultaneously growing their brand."



Kholoud Shaikhon is a professional who is very passionate about her clients and brands. She is highly adaptive. That is why Shaikhon manages change with drive and purpose and empowers other individuals to achieve success. She is equipped with several organization skills and excellent communication skills. Those wondering where to find a startup marketing consultant in Dubai can consider contacting Kholoud Shaikhon. Her consultation services usually include an in-depth analysis of one's marketing activities and offering various detailed action plans to further grow the business. Those who don't have ideas or plans for their next marketing plans can rely on Shaikhon to get the best services.



Kholoud Shaikhon offers exceptional business and marketing consultation services in the UAE. She has an online platform that makes it easy for her clients to access her services. Shaikhon is always happy to respond to her clients ' business or marketing questions.



