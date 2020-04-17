Khumbaya by Gospel Touch Choir - the Gospel Singers Are Touching Lives During Coronavirus Pandemic - One Song at a Time.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Award Winning Gospel Touch Choir is back with a perfectly executed historical song 'KHUMBAYA'.



The world has been shocked to its core lately by the daily increase of deaths all around us, the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the lives it's claimed, people just want to be comforted and told that everything will be alright. This track from Gospel Touch is particularly tied in with spreading the message of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Coronavirus Pandemic has constrained governments and organizations worldwide to take intense measures to stop its spread – from putting 33% of the total populace under lockdown, numerous have lost jobs, businesses, and many have lost love ones.



The UK/USA based gospel choir have collaborated to record a song titled 'Khumbaya' meaning 'Come By Here' also sang by the Soweto Gospel Choir, to pay tribute and request for prayers for the victims, bring hope and solace by touching the soul and heart of everybody that is affected and to all Doctors, Nurses and Volunteer's endeavouring to give treatment and save lives during the pandemic.



Gospel Touch is directed by the CEO Sam Adebanjo, who trusts and hopes for some harmony, recuperation, and solace for the nations. The Award-winning Gospel Touch Choir is stepping in with this emotionally charged release, stripped to sensational vocals and a stunning keyboard arrangement. Written beautifully with lines such as 'Somebody feels like no one cares



I know you make a way' KHUMBAYA floods the hearts of those hurting and the broken with faith and hope that everything is going to be okay.



"Gospel Touch" locally based in London UK and Atlanta Georgia USA but performing worldwide at private and corporate events. They have been included and featured national Television channels such as BBC, ITV and, BET, TBS and have been nominated for the MOBO Awards. They have also worked alongside projects with Micheal Jordan, President Barack Obama, Trevor McDonald, Sports Relief, BATFA's, Brits Awards Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.



Sam Adebanjo states that "In a world filled with so much darkness, it's our mandate to bring hope and light to people".



'Gospel Touch Gospel Singers are – Touching Lives, One Song At A Time'.



