Khunpon Dechkampu and Bangkok Fight Night Bring "the Shockwave" to Atlanta's Center Stage

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Thai legend Khunpon Dechkampu and Bangkok Fight Night are excited to announce that they are bringing Nampon PK Muay Thai to Atlanta for "The Shockwave" on Friday April 5th at Atlanta’s Center Stage. Bangkok Fight Night is one of Atlanta’s hottest fight promotions with world-class events featuring the world’s top Muay Thai and MMA fighters.



Atlanta fight fans know there is no event more exciting than those staged by Bangkok Fight Night. Now, Bangkok Fight Night in conjunction with Thai legend and Bangkok Boxing Fitness Owner Khunpon Dechkampu will be bringing “The Shockwave” to Atlanta featuring the best Muay Thai and MMA fighters in the Southeast and from around the globe. Scheduled for Friday April 5th at Atlanta’s Center Stage, the amazing fight card includes Chike Lindsay, Arron “TEX” Johnson, Warren Thompson, Gui Curry, Dexter “BOLO” Carthorn, Moe Travis, and Thailand’s Nampon.



Chike Lindsay is coming off of a March 2nd Muay Thai event win in California called “Face Off” and is schedule to fight in Thailand in May for the country’s top Muay Thai ranking. Victory would make Lindsay the first American to win this event in the sport’s country of origin. “As a fighter you should never be satisfied,” said Lindsay. “All I can do is keep fighting and keep growing, one punch at a time.”



As Lindsay's agent and also owner of Internet marketing agency Libelty SEO, Tom Libelt has seen his client, the sport and Bangkok Fight Night experience continual growth. With no limit for all three, he is doing what he can to help them reach their peak potential. “Bangkok Fight Night and Chike’s record speak for themselves,” said Libelt. “Now, our goal is wider exposure for the event through social media and expanded PR.”



Thai legend Khunpon Dechkampu is internationally recognized as one of the world's top Muay Thai talents. With over 200 fights to his name, Khunpon is now the head instructor and owner of Bangkok Boxing Fitness, Atlanta's premier Muay Thai gym. In addition to teaching the real fighting techniques and strategies within the art of Muay Thai, Khunpon’s vision is to see the further growth of Muay Thai and MMA in the state.



"Everything worth doing or achieving in life requires a struggle or some kind of fight, and this is what this sport means to us,” said Khunpon. “This is why this sport has the power to inspire people the way it does, and this is why I truly believe Bangkok Fight Night is the future."



Bangkok Fight Night’s “Shockwave” takes place on Friday, April 5th, 2013 at the Center Stage Theatre, located at 1374 West Peachtree St., NW in Atlanta, Georgia. Doors Open at 7 pm with the first bout starting at 8:00 pm sharp. All bouts are subject to change. 18 years and over, strictly enforced. For ticket information, please visit http://bangkokfightnight.com



About Bangkok Fight Night

Bangkok Fight Night is one of Atlanta’s hottest fight promotions with world-class events featuring the world’s top Muay Thai and MMA fighters. Georgia fans voted Bangkok Fight Night the 2011 promotion of the year. In addition to the upcoming “Shockwave” event, two additional fight nights are currently planned for 2013.