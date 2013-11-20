Kia Kempton Park Introduces the New Optima GDI

Kempton Park, GP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- The only thing that Kia engineers didn’t include in the design and making of the new luxury car, Optima GDI, is a driver. Equipped with futuristic technology, a stylish interior and breath-taking exterior design - this is definitely a must-test-drive.



Innovation sums it all up. Not only is this the perfect car for young professionals who consider themselves unique and love setting trends, it’s also an ideal selection for the elderly who enjoy the benefits of technology.



With a 4-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a visually enticing supervision cluster (which features a 3.5” colour TFT LCD - giving you essential information at the touch of a button), the Optima GDI guarantees the driver full control of the vehicle.



The Kia Optima GDI adds an exciting new dimension to your driving with paddle shifters that make gear changing faster. There’s no need for the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel when answering phone calls because this advanced Kia model comes with a bluetooth device that gives drivers the freedom to be on the phone while focusing on the road.



The Optima GDI also comes with generous legroom for passengers seated at the front and the back seats, guaranteeing ultimate comfort for those long distance road trips.



To take the element of comfort a little further, the driver’s seat incorporates an Integrated Memory System (IMS) that remembers the settings for two drivers. The two seats in front (passenger and driver seat) are also ventilated, allowing warm or cool air to be blown through the seat and backrest cushions.



Another advanced feature from the Kia Optima GDI is the panoramic sunroof. It was specifically designed to allow plenty of sunlight into the car, with an option to block excessive UV-rays with electric roll blinds.



All of this might sound good - but the 530-watt, eight-speaker, infinity sound system with AUX/USB and iPod connectivity might sound much better for all the sound junkies out there.



With the ever-fluctuating petrol prices, drivers would be glad to know that the Active ECO system, installed in the Optima GDI, optimizes all the drive train elements to deliver significant fuel savings. Of course one can’t consider fuel and forget about safety. That’s why the Kia engineers installed the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) to regulate engine torque while applying braking force to each wheel. The Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) prevents the car from rolling back when pulling off on an incline.



The Kia Optima GDI is now available at Kia Kempton Park, Johannesburg.



About Kia Kempton Park

Kia Kempton Park was established in 2007 and is proud to be part of Kia Motors Corporation, Auto Pedigree and the Imperial Group family. As Korea’s oldest car manufacturer, Kia currently employs 47 000 employees worldwide and accumulates annual revenues worth US$39 billion. With the brand slogan “the power to surprise”, it makes sense why Kia consistently strives to surpass customer expectations with incredible innovations. For more information, please visit http://www.kiakempton.co.za/.