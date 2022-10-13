Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Lynsie McKeown, host of Women Thriving, Unapologetically radio and podcast sits down with Dr. Stacy Sims, author of ROAR & Next Level and famous TEDx Speaker, "Women Are Not Small Men".



Together they dive into the importance of changing the narrative around peri & post-menopause, bring the conversation out of the shadows and give permission for women to stop feeling ashamed about aging.



For active women, menopause hits hard. Overnight, your body doesn't feel like the one you know and love anymore—you're battling new symptoms, might be gaining weight, losing endurance and strength, and taking longer to bounce back from workouts that used to be easy. The things that have always kept you fit and healthy just seem to stop working the way they used to.



Lynsie and Stacy discuss her latest book, Next Level, which is an empowering guidebook for women of all ages to understand their bodies, work with their physiology (not against it), shift the destructive narrative around women's health, and empower women to level up instead of fade out.



Stacy Sims, PhD, is a forward-thinking, international exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist who aims to revolutionize exercise nutrition and performance for women of all ages. She has directed research programs at Stanford, AUT University, and the University of Waikato, focusing on female athlete health and performance and pushing the dogma to improve research on all women. Stacy has published over 80 peer-reviewed papers, several books and is a regularly featured speaker at professional and academic conferences. She has written science-based layperson's books (ROAR, Next Level) that challenge the existing dogma for women in exercise, nutrition, and health. She currently holds a Senior Research Associate position with SPRINZ- AUT University, supervises PhD students, writes academic papers, and is on the advisory board of some cutting-edge companies.



Lynsie McKeown is a Women's Empowerment Coach and Spiritual Mentor, a lineage Yoga and Meditation Teacher, a certified Neuroencoding Specialist, TedX Speaker and Radio Show Host of Women Thriving Unapologetically.



Women Thriving Unapologetically is a sanctuary for women to celebrate what it means to be a woman who claims her self-worth, nurtures her connection to spirit, empowers her vision, and thrives, in spite of life's challenges.



The show airs live on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel October 20, 2022 10:00am ET / 9:00am CT / 8:00am MT and 7:00am PT.



All shows are available on demand.