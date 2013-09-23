Kick Butt Cellulite Redox Review - Does It Really Work?

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The Truth about Cellulite, also known as the Kick Butt Cellulite Redux program promises the best method available to reduce cellulite through exercise. Despite the proliferation of topical creams and sprays as well as food supplements that promise to visibly lessen if not eliminate cellulite these have little impact on the condition. Researches show that the most effective way of addressing these unsightly bumps and dimples on the skin is by exercise.



Causes of cellulite formation are currently still unknown and some claims state that it’s part of the genetic code. Others claim that it occurs because of lack of fruit and fibers. Whatever the causes, it is known that once cellulite appears, there are no magic cures to make it go away.



Click here to download Kick Butt Cellulite Redux Review



Joey Atlas, a reputable physical fitness trainer, assures individuals who are undergoing these troubles that exercise is a tried and tested anti-cellulite solution, based on his extensive experience with women from various backgrounds and age groups. His recent studies in occurrence of cellulite show that once cellulite appears under the skin, removal is difficult and those expensive creams only cover the problem for short periods of time.



Using a technique called Synergistic Muscle Layer Stimulation (Symulast) he has already helped thousands of women world-wide and the technique is also shared in The Truth about Cellulite system.



Specializing in women body enhancement, Atlas developed this technique specifically to remove cellulite by revealing tight, firm, and smooth skin on target areas after a few weeks. Cellulite is most evident on the hips, bum, thigh, and legs and appears due to muscle atrophy that leaves the skin with no support. Thus, proper stimulation of the lower body muscles is necessary in getting rid of the cellulites, which encompasses Symulast.



Taking on the right kind of exercise

Involving multidimensional movement, The Truth about Cellulite is focused on the trouble areas of the lower body and does not require any exercise equipment, not even weights. There is no need to go to the gym as this anti-cellulite course can easily be done by any woman right at the comforts of her home or anywhere.



It shows the exact and targeted form, tempo, and sequence of lower body movements designed to reduce and then remove cellulites as well as to maintain the gains achieved after a couple of weeks of using The Truth About Cellulite program. These simple muscle fibrestimulation exercises targeted to neglected lower body muscles are done three times a week in less than 20 minutes.



The program comes with an eBook and a video entitled Naked Beauty that outlines the specific exercises and the best time to do these in order to reach one’s goal and beat cellulite. It shows the step by step Symulast method and has a personal cellulite reduction schedule that will help users stay on track. A gone for good schedule will also be given for long-term maintenance.



The program also includes a comprehensive 18-minute cardio routine that is intended to address cellulite problems as well. To complete the transformation of the body, it also features the flat sexy stomach and tightly toned arms videos that last for nine minutes each.



The Truth about Cellulite could well be considered as the most advanced and effective anti-cellulite programs available on the market today. Developed by Joey Atlas who is an experienced professional, the product has already received thousands of positive testimonials from satisfied user all over the globe. The program implies some effort but the results promise to be amazing.



Click here to download Kick Butt Cellulite Redux Review