Kick Mats by Freddie and Sebbie Exclusively Available on Amazon

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- If you have children and a vehicle, chances are you have more than your fair share of stains, dirty shoe prints and the like on the back of a seat that is beyond difficult to remove or worse, permanently stained. Before buying a new car and ruining the seats, consider Kick Mats from Freddie and Sebbie.



“We designed these mats for one reason: to protect a car’s seat from damage. Since so many trade cars frequently and need to keep the car looking nice, it is important to protect as much as possible,” said Neil of Freddie and Sebbie.



Simple and easy to use, Kick Mats attach to the back of a car seat without any tools or special instructions. They are designed to fit almost any vehicle with long-lasting defense against scuff marks and footprints. Held tightly in two places, the mats are virtually immoveable and are attractive to boot, meaning your car will be protected and stylish.



The high energy levels of children and their friends mean Kick Mats had to be made of a tough, clear material for the nonstop onslaught of little feet and repeated kicks. Clear, the mats do not obstruct views for what is inside the front seat pockets.



Since the mats are clear and easily washable, dry erase markers work well on the Kick Mat. A damp cloth quickly and easily cleans the surface for the next time.



“Be sure that the markers do not end up on one another or anywhere but the mat,” said Neil with a grin.



The Kick Mats are available exclusively online at Amazon.com. The shipping, secure server and return policy works well with the Freddie and Sebbie’s philosophy of quality without sacrificing quality.



