Kick Mats by Freddie and Sebbie: New Product for Families Features 70% Discount Coupon

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Kick mats are perfect for the family with a full-sized SUV or four-door truck. Designed to protect the back of the front seat, Kick Mats are perfect for small, active legs.



“While we cannot help you with the kicking the back of the seat, at least this way we can help you keep it clean,” said Neil of Freddie and Sebbie Kids Line.



Made of a high strength plastic, these kick mats are designed to take the best a kid can throw or kick at them and be willing to take more. Best of all, the mats are clear and guaranteed to protect your SUV, van or truck.



“Many do not realize, but a car or SUV is an investment of sorts, so protecting investments is important. These Kick Mats keep dirty feet and scuffmarks off the leather and upholstery, helping your vehicle last longer,” said Neil.



Attaching quickly to the back of any seat with straps, these long life protectors come two per pack, meaning the driver’s seat and front passenger are well protected and covered.



“With a NO-Hassle free replacement for life, Kick Mats are sure to become the great gift and something you will have for a very long time,” Neil added.



If this were not enough, there is one more great aspect to this product that makes it a sure hit with parents. For a limited time we are offering an incredible 70% discount on our two pack Kick Mats.



“You will have to add the coupon code at checkout to get the special price,” Neil said.



Those who are interested here is the coupon code: AXCA8K8S



You can find Freddie and Sebbie Kick Mats exclusively at Amazon.com here: http://www.amazon.com/Kick-Mats-Protectors-Scuffmarks-Auto-Protective/dp/B00CASDZKC



Remember: the code is required for the 70% discount, so write it down.



Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie

support@freddieandsebbie.com

freddieandsebbie@gmail.com

Tel: 888-749-3576

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com