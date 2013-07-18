Kick Mats: Luxurious Car Seat Back Protectors from Freddie and Sebbie

Alicante, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Those who have had enough of their baby leaving annoying marks on the car seat back or trying to maintain the cleanliness of their front back seats, Kicks Mats car seat back protector is the best and practical solution.



For those who take their kid’s shoes off whenever they put them in the car seat in order to shield the upholstery, it is essential to know that scuff marks as well as ingrained dirt coming from shoes are hard to remove and can damage the upholstery. To address these concerns, car owners need to invest in durable and hard-wearing Kick Mats from Freddie and Sebbie. Considering this back seat cover helps car owners save time and money from washing the seat cover on a regular basis.



The Freddie and Sebbie Kick Mats are incredibly easy to set up and it also comes with 2 sets. Therefore, both passenger and driver’s seat are protected. This is also valuable to those who have kids.



Kick Mats from Freddie and Sebbie are perfectly made to suit most cars. It is made from high quality materials that give the product a longer life. It is easy and simple to attach and this won’t scratch the car seat. It also comes with a lifetime replacement warranty, is easy to clean and store, child friendly and keeps messy stains and scuff marks off the seat permanently.



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a new company that provides valuable and high quality baby products. Freddie and Sebbie have spent some fortune on kid’s accessories and products and in their search for valuable and high quality goods, they found a great product which they can share. Therefore, the two brothers decided to put up a company that provides products that will help parents and kids make things easier. They are certain that every parent will love their products.



For more information about this state of the art product from Freddie and Sebbie, please feel free to visit their store online. The Kick Mats are available at Amazon.com at a very reasonable price. Grab this chance now to have a clean and good looking car back seat. Read more about them here: http://www.amazon.com/Kick-Mats-Protectors-Scuffmarks-Auto-Protective/dp/B00CASDZKC/



