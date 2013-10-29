Kick Mats Make Cleaning Car Seats Simple

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- For the person who has a family vehicle which lugs the family around on numerous social and also family meet up, it really takes time and effort, even funds to keep the car’s seat clean. For some individuals, cleaning regularly dirty car seats is a chore best left to a professional car valet.



Yet this has been changed upon the market release of the new car cleaner, Kick Mats. Neil says, “For lots of people, Kick Mats is just like a God-send because it has saves time, effort, money, and of course, it offers peace of mind together with the specific knowledge that the dirty car seats now gets clean quicker and easier”.



“Besides, you will no longer worry about your children continuously leaving scuffmarks, ingrained dirt and also stains on the back of family car seats, which sometimes are not possible to remove,” adds Neil.



You will find Kick Mats a Amazon.com through this link: Kick Mats Car Seat Protector Freddie and Sebbie. The best thing about this is that, car owners will no longer be concerned regarding those scuffmarks, ingrained dirt, as well as stains on the car seats mainly because Kick Mats are there to take good care of the car seats as well as address all the maintenance it requires.



Created by world renowned Freddie and Sebbie, the new Kick Mats are reportedly easy to install, besides, they come in packs of two. “This signifies that both the driver and passenger seats could be protected, that's ideal if you have more than one child,” says the spokesperson, who points out the following additional features and benefits the Kick Mats provide:



- Perfectly designed to fit most vehicles

- Made to the best standards in quality, safety and reliability

- Durable fabric

- Won't scratch your car seats

- Guarantees a Lifetime NO-HASSLE free replacement

- Very simple to keep clean

- Not harmful to little ones

- Wipes off mucky stains, spills, and also scuff marks effortlessly

- The very best in keeping your seats clean



Neil also said "that the silly doings of kids leaving scuffmarks on the seats is instantly stopped by the assistance of Kick Mats. Besides, you’ll no more have to spend hours washing out the mucky stains the children have left behind, or even worse, your spending a fortune in a professional car valet”.



For further information with regards to the 'Freddie and Sebbie' Kick Mats, and backed by a lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee, please visit the following website: Kick Mats Amazon.com



Freddie and Sebbie

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com/