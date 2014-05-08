Freddie and Sebbie New Auto-Protective Kick Mats Enjoys Top Billing at Amazon

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Kick Mats, the new Freddie and Sebbie’s deluxe car seat back protectors, promises to keep car seats 100 per cent clean from all the stains and scuff marks left by the kids, according to Neil Speight, co-founder of Freddie and Sebbie.



“With these auto-protective seat covers, which are designed to fit most vehicles, will protect your investment, and we aim to prove that by offering a lifetime guarantee it each of the two-pack car seat covers sold,” said Neil.



Kick Mats, sold by Freddie and Sebbie and fulfilled by Amazon, are guaranteed to protect instantly upholstery or leather car seats from scuff marks and dirty footprints. Other benefits to be derived from owning these new kick mats, according to the product’s spokesperson, include:



- Perfectly designed to fit most vehicles.

- Made to the highest standards in quality, safety and reliability

- Durable fabric

- They won't scratch the car seats.

- Lifetime NO-Hassle free replacement guarantee

- Very easy to keep clean

- Child friendly

- Keep mucky stains, spills and scuff marks off the seats permanently

- Great for keeping the seat clean



“Made to a very high-standard, these kick mats have a super-long life, child friendly, very easy to keep clean, and simple and easy to install,” note Neil.



The Kick Mat Protectors, which come in two to a pack, were designed to offer protection to both Driver and Passenger Seats.



These are great seat covers, and in an effort to eliminate all fears, the company is making them available to consumers with a lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee. Besides, when a spend $35 or over getting their new seat covers, they’ll be qualified for free super saver shipping.



“Are you tired of trying to keep car seats clean? Is your child constantly leaving scuff marks, ingrained dirt and stains on the back of your car seats, which are sometimes it's impossible to remove? If you answer yes to these questions, these new multi-purpose Kick Mats will instantly stop your kids from damaging or leaving scuff marks on your car seats, and you'll never again spend hours washing out the mucky stains the kids have left, or even worse, spending a fortune at a professional car valet,” said Neil.



For further information about these new Freddie and Sebbie's Kick Mats, please visit the following website: http://www.amazon.com/KickMats-Protectors-Scuffmarks-Auto-Protective/dp/B00CASDZKC/.



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a brand-new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called “Freddie and Sebbie”.



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain customers are going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.



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Freddie and Sebbie™

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

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