Kick-Start Your Metabolism, Rev Up Your Energy, and Kill Cravings with a Powerful 3-Day Watermelon Cleanse

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Author Nicole Graves has announced the release date of her new eBook, the “Watermelon Bliss 3-Day Cleanse.” This informative guide will be available to the public via Nicole Graves’ website on Friday, August 16, 2013. Graves has been an avid juicer for many years and is passionate about sharing her belief that juicing is essential to good health. Graves developed this passion after her first juicing experience gave her more energy, a slimmer physique and a healthier lifestyle. Since that first experience, she has been teaching others about the power of juicing. The “Watermelon Bliss 3-Day Cleanse” is her latest way to introduce the benefits of juicing and juice fasting to a whole new audience.



Graves is aware that many are hesitant to try a juice cleanse because they feel it is a difficult process to complete. With the “Watermelon Bliss 3-Day Cleanse”, Graves plans to change that perception. She has chosen watermelon because it offers new juicers and seasoned veterans a way to ease into the cleansing process and have a delicious and rejuvenating life altering experience. For Graves, watermelon is the perfect fruit for cleansing because it is tasty and it has the ability to alkalize the body, flush the kidneys, bladder, lymphatic system and the digestive tract.



The “Watermelon Bliss 3-Day Cleanse” covers every aspect of how to cleanse using watermelons. The book starts by defining juicing and listing the benefits of juicing. Next the reader learns why watermelon should be used for juicing and the benefits of watermelon over other fruits and vegetables. Those who purchase this eBook and follow the guide will learn how to select the perfect watermelon for juicing, whether to choose a seeded or seedless watermelon and how to store the watermelon. From there, the book details how to cleanse and gives a detailed schedule, provides 17 mouth-watering recipes, and gives a thorough description of the cleansing protocols. Finally, readers will find answers to their most asked questions about cleansing.



The “Watermelon Bliss, 3-Day Cleanse” will be available on Nicole Graves’ website on Friday, August 16, 2013. Those interested in learning more about or purchasing this helpful new eBook or reading more about Nicole Graves and her work can visit the website at http://www.thesweeterthejuice.com/. Visitors to this website can also contact Graves using the imbedded form on the site’s “Contact Me” page. Nicole Graves also has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.