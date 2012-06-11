Unleash Your Inner Rocky As CKO Kickboxing Opens New Gym in Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- CKO Kickboxing, one of the fastest growing health fitness franchises, will open its first cardio kickboxing gym in 15901 Westminster Way in Shoreline on Saturday, July 7. The high quality, cross training gym provides a family friendly setting to Seattle residents and northern suburban Seattle residents who are looking for an alternative to Pilates, yoga, martial arts, cross-fit and spinning classes.



Grand Opening festivities are in the works for July 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to CKO Kickboxing of Seattle owner Garett Renon.



Plans include a live DJ and a big, party atmosphere with food. There’ll be tons of giveaways including boxing gloves and equipment, personal training sessions, and discounts on memberships.



CKO Kickboxing, whose franchisees include many former military members, is offering a 10 percent discount to current and former service personnel as well as police and fire personnel. Students and teachers also receive a 10 percent discount.



"I was a mechanical engineer working for the Department of Defense for 7 years. I hated just about every minute of it. But I've always had a passion for fitness and I have always dreamed of owning a gym and helping other reach their full potential. I am a triathlete, soccer player, snowboarder and student of Martial Arts. I remember back when I was 7 years old my parents enrolled me into a Taekwondo school. We finished every class by doing push-ups and sit-ups. I continued the routine every day for years and I have never really stopped working out since," said Renon, age 30.



When his wife, who is in the Navy, was transferred to Seattle recently, he got the chance to change his life.



"I decided to follow my passion of fitness,” he said. "I hated the 9-5 office lifestyle. I can't wait to just get in there and start changing people’s lives and help them lose weight."



He had his choice of fitness franchises to invest in.



“The difference in attitude from the big box health fitness franchises and CKO Kickboxing was like night and day. The people at CKO Kickboxing felt more caring. They were very welcoming and very friendly. It was like a family. They want you to succeed. At the other franchises I looked at I felt like I was a number," he said. “Not only do I love the family atmosphere at CKO I also believe in the workout 100%! Over the last 5-years I have been a personal trainer and a group fitness instructor at multiple gyms including the Military FIP program. The CKO workout is the best total body workout I have ever done. It is the best workout I have seen to help people lose weight, build muscle, and improve motor skills. The best part is you can achieve these results in as little as 1-hour a day, 3-4 times a week.”



“I am in Seattle following my dream. I can't wait for the gym to open and offer cardio boxing classes in Seattle,” he said.



“CKO Kickboxing is now truly a nationwide sports fitness franchise with gyms from coast to coast- from New York and New Jersey to Washington and California,” said Joe Andreula, Founder of CKO Kickboxing, one of America's fastest growing franchises according to industry standard Entrepreneur Magazine, which included the kickboxing gym franchise in its Franchise 500 list of best franchises. The magazine also rated CKO Kickboxing, as the 48th top new franchise in 2011.



“CKO Kickboxing is emerging as one of the leading fitness franchise opportunities in the country,” he said.



CKO Kickboxing continues to grow because new franchise owners receive ongoing training on how to run a business and the coaching on the latest trends in health and fitness.



“We treat our franchisee owners like they are family, because they are,” Andreula said. “They aren’t numbers or faceless profit centers. They are people who we want to help succeed. That’s why so many people, including former military members, want to take advantage of our fitness franchise opportunity.”



"Fitness kickboxing is a fast-growing health trend. People who have tried to lose weight with yoga, Pilates and spin classes are now getting in shape by joining kickboxing gyms, he said. Kickboxing is the perfect way to cross train,” he said.



For more information about franchise opportunities, call 800-489-1964 or go to http://www.ckokickboxing.com/fitness-franchise.html



For information about the CKO Seattle call 1-800-450-0411. Live interviews, great visuals and sample boxing lessons for media personalities are available during the Grand Opening on Saturday July 7th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or during a scheduled appointment.



Or go to www.ckokickboxing.com/seattle.html