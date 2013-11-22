Kicking Daisies Look to Record an Album, Go on Tour & Film a Music Video with Funding Support via Indiegogo

Fairfield, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Kicking Daisies started out life as a guitar & drum driven co-ed kid rock band and won Radio Disney's Next Big Thing in 2010. From there, they charted two singles at radio, toured nationally, performed globally on TV, appeared in national TV commercials and had their EP distributed exclusively in Wal-Mart’s.



When they grew up, they stopped playing guitar rock and gradually became an EDM influenced, alternative dance music project. They spent a year experimenting with their sound, writing songs and trying different things out musically. Now they are also changing their name to The Silent Scene to complete their metamorphosis. The future plan for the Silent Scene is to record an album that fully showcases their vision of what excites them musically and then tour from now until forever as they perform music throughout the world. They also want to document this musical journey on video so that all those who can't see them in person can experience their music and creativity online.



The minimum funding requirement to record an album, film a music video and tour for the next year is $25,000. However, the more money they raise the more places they can visit, the more songs they can record and the more films they can put up online.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 06, 2013 - December 23, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/TheSilentScene