Kickstart a Summer Fitness Regime With VerifiedAfricanMango.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- The longer days and rising temperatures that herald the approach of summer encourage people to think seriously about their diet and exercise regime. This is the time of year when everybody wants to be fit and healthy so they can take advantage of the summer sun.



There are a lot of weight loss supplements that claim to burn fat and increase energy, but a lot of these are ineffective. However, the African mango is different. The people of North-west Africa realized a long time ago that the type of African mango grown in Cameroon contained numerous health benefits. African mango seeds contain high levels of healthy fats and fibers that improve digestion and rid the body of bad fats and cholesterol.



A study into the benefits of the African mango was published in the Lipids in Health and Disease health journal in 2009. Not only did the study find that the product does aid weight loss and reduce cholesterol, it also found evidence that mango extract can help diabetics improve their blood sugar levels.



One website that has received an increasing number of customers in recent weeks is VerifiedAfricanMango.com. The company has been selling high quality pure African mango extract to customers in the US since 1997 and specializes in African Mango extract.



VerifiedAfricanMango.com explains that “There is a simple reason why our customers love us: our advanced extract formula delivers results and it does it fast”. The website contains masses of testimonials from users who have successfully lost weight after taking the product as well as links to third party studies on the benefit of African Mango such as the one published by PubMed.



VerifiedAfricanMango.com has a simple to navigate style and contains quality editorial content regarding the qualities of mango seed and how they boost the metabolism, which in turn leads to increased weight loss. The African mango blog also features a number of informative articles on African mango and the results of studies into the effectiveness of the African mango extract.



By visiting the website, customers will be able to watch a video testimonial as well as reading recent comments made by users of the African mango extract.



About VerifiedAfricanMango.com

Verifiedafricanmango.com is the only place to buy natural African mango extract grown in Cameroon. The company has been selling African mango extract since 1997 and has more than 167,000 satisfied customers and offers free shipping on all orders.



For more information, please visit: http://www.verifiedafricanmango.com