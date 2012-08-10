Kickstart Moto Poised for Growth

Brisbane, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Commenting on his success, Manager Jourdan Wong said he was very excited at the new website’s increased traffic and sales and looks forward to the second half of 2012 with the addition of several new product lines to their range.



“We have focussed on individual bikes, in particular the Honda CT110, and as a result have expanded into this competitive market by servicing postie bike owners with a wide range of spare parts allowing owners to service their bikes in a more economical fashion.”



“Honda CT110 [also known as the postie bike in Australia] owners are a very passionate bike owner demographic. They love the utilitarian nature of their bike and the low cost of maintenance associated”, Jourdan said. He continues “Kickstart Moto has worked hard to deliver a product range to these bike owners at a price point we feel is very competitive which allows the enthusiast to change out parts in a fraction of the time, often with a product that is in fact better than the original”.



Jourdan also mentioned that the expansion of Kickstart Moto’s offerings to Ebay has allowed them to gain further exposure to a bargain seeking customer base and this online medium has worked well for the company.



When asked about future plans, Jourdan said that Kickstart Moto would continue to not reinvent the wheel, but rather work to further strengthen their customer base with a range of products at a price point that brings real competition to the marketplace. A further focus on select bikes and their enthusiasts was on the horizon however he mentioned that he is keeping his cards close to his chest with those plans.



About the company

Contact name: Jourdan Wong

Address: Kickstart Moto

Brisbane, QLD 6000

Contact Email: support@kickstartmoto.com.au

Website: http://www.kickstartmoto.com.au/