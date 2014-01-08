Kickstart My Ads Makes Running Ads Easy for Crowdfunders on Kickstarter & Indiegogo

Frazier Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Crowdfunders on Kickstarter & Indiegogo now have a new weapon in their arsenal to promote their crowdfunding campaigns – targeted ads. Kickstart My Ads is a new service that makes creating and running targeted ads easy for crowdfunders everywhere.



KickstartMyAds (https://www.kickstartmyads.com) is a new promotion service that makes it easy for crowdfunders to quickly create and run targeted ads specifically designed for promoting crowdfunding campaigns. Crowdfunders on Kickstarter.com and Indiegogo.com can now run their own targeted ads to drive support during a short crowdfuding campaign without trying to retain an expensive marketing agency.



Crowdfunders can expect to receive quality ads targeted to their unique audience and demographic for a fraction of the price that traditional ads agencies would charge. Additionally, since Kickstart My Ads is specifically designed for promoting crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter or Indiegogo, they can quickly mobilize proven ads strategies to help drive supporters. It gives crowdfunders the ability to take their crowdfunding campaign’s online promotion to the next level. Kickstart My Ads also understands that the clock is ticking for all crowdfunding campaigns out there, so they promise super fast turnaround time on creating quality ads, launching ads campaigns, and keeping you updated on their performance. This full service allows crowdfunders to focus on what they do best rather than spending all their time learning to create, run, and track ads on the Facebook Ads platform.



KickStartMyAds allows both the marketing savvy crowdfunder and the complete novice to launch a targeted ads campaign within minutes. Based on some information a crowdfunder gives about their crowdfunding campaign, Kickstart My Ads will research their target market, create quality ads, and then launch effective Facebook Ads campaigns within 48 hours. The team at Kickstart My Ads will then send you a customized report to keep you in the loop every month. After your crowdfunding campaign ends, KickstartMyAds will quickly switch gears to drive traffic to your social media and website in order to capitalize on the momentum you received during an awesome Kickstarter or Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. After you set your monthly ads budget for your crowdfunding campaign, you can relax while their full service goes to work on running ads like a pro.



Kickstart My Ads was created for crowdfunders by crowdfunders. The team at Kickstart My Ads said that “after launching our own crowdfunding campaigns, we realized that we needed to have quality ads to drive targeted supporters to our campaign. We also realized the importance of having an ads strategy that can quickly shift towards our website after our campaign ends” (https://www.KickstartMyAds.com). Kickstart My Ads is the only service that specializes in creating affordable ads for live crowdfunding campaigns. They also offer to quickly adapt their ads post-crowdfunding to best help the overall project or company continue their online momentum and enhance their overall online marketing strategy.



KickstartMyAds was founded by a team of online marketers who have had great results running ads campaigns for successfully funded crowdfunding projects on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo. You can count on their experienced team to handle all of your online ads campaigns, whether big or small. They combine their love of running ads on facebook with their passion for helping crowdfunders reach their crowdfunding goals. “If you’re on Kickstarter or Indiegogo, then you need Kickstart My Ads!” -KickstartMyAds.com



About Kickstart My Ads

KickstartMyAds.com (https://www.KickstartMyAds.com) is a full service ads agency for crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. You can count on KickstartMyAds during the most pivotal times of your campaign to help drive targeted support and execute flawless transitions between crowdfunding/post-crowdfunding ads strategies to capitalize on the momentum that your crowdfunding project generates.



Contact Details:



Kickstart My Ads LLC



Email: launch@kickstartmyads.com



Located in Beverly Hills, CA 90210



Website: www.KickstartMyAds.com