Kickstarter Campaign Launches Customizable 'Fitness Couture' Clothing Line

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- A new Kickstarter campaign is introducing ak-tiv couture: the first customizable fitness clothing line dedicated to bringing functional, high quality styles that inspire fashion forward ‘workout couture’. Do not be intimidated by the concept- ak-tiv couture is fit for men and women of all body types and all fitness levels. With Over 50 fabrics to choose from, the uniquely vibrant and practical designs are perfect for running, yoga, cycling...or any aktivlifestyle. Customers can choose fabrics to match their favorite pair of shoes or simply fit their body size and activity. Unlike many of their competitors, ak-tiv couture is not mass produced; each piece is handcrafted in the USA.



Brand creator, Maureen Fokos-Williams is an enthusiastic fashion industry veteran of more than 15 years. After attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, she and her husband introduced Lolita Girl Clothing, their own fashion brand of vintage inspired dresses and swimwear. Her vision for ak-tiv couture is to combine both a functional and stylish approach to fitness apparel, which ultimately will help inspire people of all levels to work out more consistently.



Various levels of backing include one-of a kind customizable merchandise, and even an opportunity to have an entire line named after you. The recently launched Kickstarter campaign has opened to rave reviews. Says one backer: “I love your style and this concept rocks!! This is only the 2ndthing I've ever backed and I can't wait to see it launched.”



Says Mrs. Fokos-Williams: “Our main goal is for our valued customers to create and design their perfect piece of clothing every time they shop. Fitness clothing designed for performance and styled for fashion!” ak-tiv couture’s Kickstarter campaign closes on June 18, 2014.



For photo images and more information, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ak-tivcouture/ak-tiv-couture-customizable-fitness-clothing



Media Contact:

ak-tiv couture

Maureen Fokos-Williams

8 Whatney, Suite 100

Irvine, CA 92618

maureen@ak-tiv.com

949-633-4360