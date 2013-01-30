Kickstarter Crowdfunding Site Helps to Launch the Heritage Watch, Created by Field & Crew Start Up

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Field & Crew, a new start up company that will offer its customers a variety of men’s and women’s watches as well as other accessories, is preparing to launch its brand new Heritage Watch. In order to expedite the release of the watch, which features interchangeable bands, Field & Crew started a campaign at Kickstarter, a crowdsource funding website.



The Field and Crew Heritage Watch is an heirloom-worthy and attractive watch that is unique in that the wearers can change the watch bands by themselves, without the use of any special tools or having to take the watch to a jeweler. The watch features a vintage design, along with a modern automatic movement with 25 jewels. Because it is made from such high-quality parts and components, the Heritage Watch will keep on ticking for years to come, while keeping the wearer looking stylish.



The Field & Crew company is currently offering six watch band styles for the Heritage Watch: stainless steel, shark mesh, rubber, leather, solid and striped canvas. Since meeting its fundraising goal of $9,000 on Kickstarter, Field & Crew has added stretch goals and new rewards in order to help to take this project to another level of funding.



For example, if a total of $17,500 is raised, Field & Crew will be able to provide additional canvas and leather watch band selections. If the Kickstarter campaign brings in $23,500, backers who pledged between $199 and $249 will receive one additional watch band, for a total of three. Those who pledged $349 or more will receive four additional bands, for a total of 10. And if the campaign raises $37,000 by its fundraising deadline of February 17, 2013, the Heritage Watch will be available in an additional color that backers may select. The choices are an off-white dial with a silver bezel or a black dial with a black bezel.



The Kickstarter fundraising project has also just added another early backer special. Those who pledge $209 or more will receive a Heritage Watch and any two watch bands of their choice.



The inspiration to create the Heritage Watch began when Chris, the founder of the Field & Crew company, grew tired of always trying to find a mens fashion watch to match his style on different days.



“I found it very difficult and costly to take my watch to a jeweler to change my watch band. I wanted a watch that I could customize myself and decided to do something about it,” Chris wrote in an article on the Kickstarter website.



“With your pledge and support of the Field & Crew: Heritage Watch Kickstarter project, we will be able to bring this awesome timepiece to life and put people back to work right here in the United States.”



About Field & Crew

For more information, please visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1376954740/field-and-crew-heritage-watch-customization-on-you