One Man's Quest to Tell, Sell His Memoir, "Been There Done That"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Rick Bassman has lived eight lives as a Stage 4 Cancer survivor, homeless person, gunshot and stabbing victim, heroin and cocaine addict, criminal, and 5’4” “tough guy”/street fighter. Yet, despite all his travails, the former Emmy Award winning Disney executive, NFL agent, movie producer and professional wrestling mogul & MMA pioneer may be facing the toughest challenge of his tumultuous lifetime: the publication of his memoir, Been There, Done That.



Bassman, in keeping with his own life script, has decided to do things his own way. And that certainly applies to the publication of his memoir. Rather than entrusting his life’s work to the hands and whims of others—even declining a highly lucrative major publishing deal—Bassman has decided to appeal to the public via Kickstarter to assist him in publishing his incredible life’s journey his way.



Been There, Done That is one man’s touching memoir of going to hell and coming back through the other side, electrified. From dying of cancer, living destitute on the streets and watching his family die one by one, to producing movies and concerts and communing with spiritual leaders and porn stars, Bassman’s life can best be described as not only that of a Winner and a Loser, but a Survivor. A true Survivor.



Readers will revel in travelling to every corner of the globe on one bizarre adventure after another, to the extreme, opposite recesses of an often hysterical, often dark and twisted, and always outrageous mind. Been There, Done That follows one person—self-described as short, bald, funny-looking and now old—on his quest to live his life to the max or do his damndest to die trying. Been There, Done That is not only the story of one Rick Bassman. Readers will find something of themselves in Bassman’s courageous quest and unflinching determination to live life to the fullest, on his terms, no matter the insurmountable obstacles.



Been There, Done That is not the conclusion of the Rick Bassman story. Far from it. There’s still Chapter Nine and you’re part of that. Will you help Rick so that he can share his inspirational story of survival, of beating overwhelming odds, again and again, with others?



For More Information or How to Make a Donation, Click Here.



Press Contact for Rick Bassman:



Liam Collopy

President

LCO - Levine Communications Office Inc.

9100 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 540 E. Tower

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

E: lcollopy@LCOonline.com

T: 310.300.0950 x 308

LCOonline.com