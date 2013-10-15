Kid Catering Equipment Presents New Products

Bromborough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Kid Catering Equipment, a leading supplier and distributor of many catering equipment supplies in the United Kingdom, presents its new quality products for food businesses and households that are in frequent need of catering supplies. New additions to its existing product range include new Hagola products, UniC fan oven and contact grill, potato baking ovens, multiple sizes of soup kettles, Victor hot cupboards, Delaubrac cookers and newly launched Calomax water boilers, a top high-end brand in the UK. Calomax spare parts are also now available for order through Kid Catering Equipment’s website.



Kid is a trusted all-in-one supplier of catering and restaurant equipment for its high-standard products and excellent customer service. From electronic equipment to glassware, Kid Catering Equipment provides items at affordable prices.



Furniture items include bar counters, folding and portable bars, display racks, cupboards and storage racking. Popular appliances include refrigerators, microwave ovens, boilers and various pieces of preparation equipment. Washroom products are also some of the most used corporate items from its collection.



Businesses that are looking for Hagola products are also encouraged to inquire as the company offers different Hagola products at lower prices. As its flagship brand, Kid sells Hagola items that are not seen in other suppliers. Hagola bestsellers include its coffee station cabinet, tub, waste bin cooler, mobile bars and cooking counters. Different hygiene equipment can also be purchase from the company in addition to its hundreds of commercial catering equipment.



Design and technical services can be customized according to the company’s business needs and operation model.



Interested businesses for industrial orders or private individuals are encouraged to call Kid at 0333 123 2450 or email their inquiries to sales@kidcatering.com. A sales staff will immediately tend to received inquiries.



Customers can also visit the company’s headquarters at Oaktree Court Business Centre, Mill Lane, Ness, Cheshire, CH64 8TP, United Kingdom. Check out its YouTube channel and Facebook page for more product presentations.