Kid Friendly Bottled Water Available from Glas Water in Time for Summer

Langley, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- The summer heat can result in more than just sunburn, especially when it comes to kids. It’s important to make sure children are drinking extra water when it’s warmer, because they tend to be more forgetful when it comes to hydration and dehydrate more easily than adults. To help ensure that children stay properly hydrated this summer, Glas Water is offering kid friendly bottled water.



Pure, filtered bottled water is the best beverage for children, but often they prefer soda or juice instead. This can be largely due to the fact that the labels are more attractive, but now with Glas Water’s customizable labels, customers have the option of designing a label that will make children choose water over soda. The labels are available in many different styles and colors, including crystal clear, semi clear, frosted clear or special colors including metallic gold, silver and chrome. There are many kid-friendly design elements and images that are available for water bottle labels, and customers are encouraged to call if they need help with designs.



About Glas Water

Glas Water focuses on superior water filtration and luxury customizable labels to provide North America with the best private label bottled water available. They have been in the bottled water industry for around a decade, and strive to offer not only the best bottled water, but also the best customer service. Customers can call or email for a free quote on a price up front or for help designing their own custom label.