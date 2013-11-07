Kiddys Toys Is Offering a Guide to the Hottest Toys for Christmas 2013

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Christmas is right around the corner and before we know it, Santa Clause will be in town. Millions of people worldwide have already started preparing for Christmas. Of course, figuring out what children want may be tough, especially if one is not familiar with all the toys. Kiddys Toys has recently unleashed a guy to the hottest toys for Christmas 2013.



Number One: Vtech Innotab 3



The VTech InnoTab 3 is on many children’s Christmas lists this year. The Vtech Innotab 3 is sleek and has a modern look to it. With this tablet, the child will feel just like “mom and dad.” The tablet is compact and light in weight.



Number Two: Furby Party Rockers



It’s time to break out with that “furbish” dictionary and take some refresher courses on how to speak furbish! On this years Christmas list, individuals will find Furby Party Rockers. Party Rockers speak both English and Furbish, they respond to music and voice and they respond when they are touched. Children can feed it party snacks virtually, through an app that works on the iPhone (iOS 4.2), iPod touch and the iPad.



Number Three: LeapReader



The LeapReader, by LeapFrog, is the third toy on the list for Christmas of 2013. It is a reading and writing system that will help the child learn how to read and write through word sounds and a letter stroke guide. The lessons engage the child by using fun character voices in imaginative stories.



Parents who are interested in LeapReader should also look at the LeapFrog Read With Me Scout, which focuses on teaching children how to read. The LeapFrog Read with me Scout would be great paired with the LeapReader.



Number Four: Step2 Neat & Tidy Cottage



Children love playing outside, so we definitely cannot forget about outdoor toys. The Step2 Neat & Tidy Cottage will keep children active all day long. This little cottage is fun and will stimulate the child’s imagination.



As Christmas nears, the list of exciting toys is expected to grow bigger. Kiddystoys.com invites readers to follow their site in order to receive reviews on the hottest toys for Christmas of 2013.



About Kiddys Toys

Kiddys Toys is a site that features the hottest toys for Christmas 2013. They tell where to get the hottest toys of 2013 at the best affordable price.



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