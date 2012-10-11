Kidney Cancer Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Among the several diseases worldwide, cancer is majorly responsible for a high global mortality rate. The number of cancer patients is soaring and in 2012 it is projected that 1,638,910 new cases of cancer will be found, whereas 577,190 people are projected to die from cancer.



Of the several cancer types that exist, kidney cancer is projected to cause 12,484 deaths in 2012 and it is estimated that 59,588 new kidney cancer cases will emerge. Kidney cancer can be divided into two groups, i.e., renal pelvis cancer and renal parenchyma cancers. The major segment of kidney cancer is renal parenchyma, which constitutes 92 percent of the total cancer cases. The projected new cases of this cancer are expected to reach 59,588 by 2012.



The rising cases of cancer per year are the major factor driving the kidney cancer drugs market. Expensive treatments through radiation and other equipments are the main restraints for this market. Technological advancement in future is expected to give rise to more efficient drugs and it may serve as the market opportunity in the future.



The segmentation of the kidney cancer drugs market on the basis of technology used are as follows:



- Surgical Treatment II-9

- Multi-kinase Inhibitors II-10

- Targeted Therapies II-10

- mTOR Inhibitors II-10

- Oral Targeted Therapies II-11

- Pros and Cons of Targeted Therapies II-11

- Injectable Targeted Therapy II-11

- Monoclonal Antibodies II-11

- Aldesleukin (Proleukin®) II-12

- Immunomodulators II-12

- Interferon alpha-2 (Roferon-A®) II-12



The major kidney cancer drugs available in market are as follows:



- Sutent (Sunitinib) II-13

- Sutent Vs. Interferon-alpha and IFN-alpha therapies II-1

- Nexavar (Sorafenib) II-13

- Votrient (Pazopanib) II-14

- Avastin (Bevacizumab) II-1

- Torisel (Temsirolimus) II-1

- Afinitor (Everolimus) II-14



The geographies covered in this report are:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW (Rest of the World)



Major players in the kidney cancer drug market are Bayer AG, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Merck-Serono, Novartis AG, WILEX AG, and others.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



