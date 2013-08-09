Kidney Disease Sufferer Reveals How to Avoid Kidney Failure

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- In the All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program, chronic kidney disease sufferer Robert Galarowicz said that he has lived with kidney disease since he was 22 years old, he remembers the horrors of kidney failure, a 9 in scar for his fistula surgery, 2 ½ years on dialysis and currently living with a kidney transplant. And he wants to help you avoid the pain, misery, suffering that he had to go through and most likely a premature death if your kidneys fail.



His newest program from his company, Healthy Kidney Publishing shows anyone with kidney disease how to avoid kidney failure and dialysis. He even shows you the proper diet, used in other countries but not the U.S., to heal kidney disease and reverse your symptoms. You won’ have to deal with the life changing symptoms of kidney disease such as:



- Passing only small amounts of urine or no urine at all

- Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

- Excessively dry, itchy skin

- Swelling in the ankles, and puffiness around the eyes

- Nasty taste in the mouth and urine-like odor to the breath

- Chronic fatigue or shortness of breath

- Muscle cramps, especially in the legs

- Increasingly higher blood pressure

- In children: fatigue and sleepiness, decrease in appetite, and poor growth



The steps to preventing kidney failure are many. First, you need to be under the care of an aggressive nephrologist. A medical doctor that will give you the proper medication to manage your condition, control blood sugar in diabetics and blood pressure.



The second step you need to take to prevent kidney failure is to follow all the steps in The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program. These drug free, safe and all natural remedies are backed by science and have a 60-day money back guarantee.



Robert Galarowicz is confident that he can help you, so you are completely covered by a no questions asked 60 day money back guarantee. All you have to do is send an email for an immediate refund if you are unhappy with the program. But if you’re like the hundreds of other customers you will be thrilled with the results.



Here is what a past customer had to say …



"Hi Robert, I was really worried I was going to lose my husband Mark. He had uncontrolled high blood pressure that caused a lot of kidney problems. We saw a dietitian recommended by the hospital that gave us some useful information, but I really was looking for something more. When I came upon your website and program I was excited to get started. I purchased your program, downloaded it right away and went out and got all the foods and supplements for the kidneys you recommended.



Mark started to feel more energy and in about 6 weeks he said he felt about 15 years younger. His nephrologist was happy and confused at the good results on the next visit. We explained to him what Mark was doing and he didn't quit understand it, but said to keep doing what he was doing.



I must thank you for your program. It has been 10 months and everything has been staying steady. Your program explains and covers every aspect of how to help kidney disease and makes perfect sense that even a housewife, like myself, understands."



Here are just a few of the kidney healing treatments you will learn …



- The most scientifically proven, research-based All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Diet on how stop the progression of your kidney disease immediatly!



- Exactly what kidney friendly healing foods to eat and which toxic kidney destroying foods to avoid. You will be shocked at what you learn...



- The "Core Supplement Program" … this chapter covers the exact supplements, what they are, how they help your kidneys, dosages to use, and 100% Safe FDA approved … third party tested companies and exact products. No stone is left unturned and no questions will be left in your mind …



http://www.healkidneydisease.com has a FREE video of “Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health”. The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program will allow you to prevent kidney failure, and living on a dialysis machine.



Media Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com