Kidney Disease Sufferers Can Improve Kidney Function with Natural Treatments & Natural Remedies

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- According to the CDC, there are 20 million suffering from various forms of kidney disease, whether in the beginning stages, those suffering from diabetes, or those in severe forms of kidney failure. Robert Galarowicz, ND, a naturopath and nutritionist and chornic kidney disease sufferer, knows that world all too well. For years, he was a statistic living with kidney failure, dialysis and eventually a cadaver kidney transplant. He has taken the first-hand knowledge, training and research to create a breakthrough program to combat chronic kidney disease, or CKD.



Using tried and true methods, his “All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” ebook combines natural treatments, diet and herbal remedies for kidney disease to safely lead kidney disease suffers out of the grips of the life-threatening illness.



For twenty-two years Robert Galarowicz, suffered from every possible complication of chronic kidney disease of CKD from renal kidney failure to being on dialysis for over two years. His life was a nightmare of fatigue, depression, and the end of the life he once enjoyed. Having lived in those shoes, he was fortunate to have had a life-saving kidney transplant, and since then has turned his life around and with intense study, research and training became a highly respected and sought-after holistic practitioner. With affiliations with kidney disease specialists and nephrologists in the New York/New Jersey area, and working with his own clients, Robert Galarowicz saw first-hand what works and what doesn’t.



“My motivation in creating this product,” says Robert Galarowicz, “was to help myself and teach chronic kidney disease sufferers what works and what doesn’t, and, frankly, what was a waste of time. It’s been very satisfying to see how well it works and the wonderful feedback from those who’ve followed the program.”



Among the topics covered in the book include



- The not so common evaluations and testing for kidney disease (what most doctors don’t use or don’t know about) …

- What really causes kidney disease and really heals it …

- Over the counter medications to avoid that no doctor or pharmacist told you about …

- The core nutritional supplements, natural remedies and herbs for kidney disease sufferers should be taking …

- Kidney saving and healing eating plans, menus and shopping tips …



MEDIA CONTACT:



http://www.healkidneydisease.com has a FREE video to the public providing “Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health”. The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program will allow you to improve your kidney function, quality of life and avoid a miserable existence on a dialysis machine.



For more FREE information about how to help your kidney disease visit https://www.youtube.com/user/betterkidneyhealth or support@healkidneydisease.com



Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652