Some major findings of the kidney stones management market report include:

- Changing lifestyle and increasing levels of protein, oxalate, sodium or sugar in diet will serve as a high impact rendering factor for kidney stones management market growth

- Technological advancement in devices along with inclination towards minimally invasive techniques will ensure quicker patient recovery and offer better healthcare outcomes

- Government initiatives and favorable reimbursement scenario for kidney stones treatment will prove beneficial for the industry progress



- Major players operating in the kidney stones management market include Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Dornier MedTech, Coloplast, etc.

- Competitors focus on offering advanced solutions to capitalize on market opportunities and gain competitive edge over others



Increasing prevalence and recurrence rate of kidney stones across the globe will prove beneficial for industry growth in the near future. Kidney stones occur as a result of crystal formation within kidneys. These crystals are caused due to several physicochemical events including nucleation, supersaturation, growth, retention of urinary stone constituents and aggregation within tubular cells. Moreover, recurrence of kidney stones is a serious issue that is difficult to prevent. Thus, growing number of patients suffering from kidney stones and recurring rate of the disease will require superior quality diagnosis and treatment thereby, favoring business expansion in the foreseeable future.



Growing awareness among people regarding overall kidney health will serve to be another impact rendering factor in the business growth. Numerous initiatives undertaken by government and industry players to create awareness regarding prevention of chronic kidney disorders will benefit the market development. Moreover, advantages associated with early diagnosis of kidney stones and timely treatment will create higher demand for nephrolithiasis management in healthcare facilities, thereby propelling business growth over the forecast period.



Kidney stones are bifurcated into calcium oxalate, calcium phosphate, uric acid, struvite and cysteine stones. Struvite segment of kidney stones management market accounted for more than USD 150 million in 2018 and will witness significant growth during the analysis timeframe. Struvite is a crystalline substance composed of magnesium ammonium phosphate, also termed as triple phosphate and infection stones. Struvite stones are diagnosed by doctors using X-ray, computed tomography or MRI machines. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is the most widely used treatment that efficiently pulverizes infected renal calculi. Less intake of fluid leading to formation of calcium and phosphate crystals should further favor struvite stones segmental growth.



Diagnostics segment is classified into abdominal X-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound, abdominal MRI, intravenous pyelography and others. Ultrasound segment held around 20% revenue share in 2018 and is poised to show tremendous growth during the forthcoming years. Ultrasound is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that uses transducer to assess severity of the disorder. Ultrasound emits no radiation and is performed without any complexities. Thus, patient's comfort coupled with elimination of harmful radiations will raise patient preference towards ultrasound, thereby augmenting segmental revenue.



Treatment segment is bifurcated into extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, percutaneous nephrolithotomy and others. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy segment is anticipated to witness over 4% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy process involves making incision in the back to remove kidney stones. Moreover, it is often used for removal of large and odd shaped stones that cannot be treated with ESWL or ureteroscopy. Advantages of PCNL technique including minimally invasive nature leading to shorter hospital stay and significantly shorter recovery time will escalate segmental growth during the analysis period.



Japan kidney stones management market was valued over USD 95 million in 2018 and is projected to witness similar growth trend over the forecast timeframe. Demographic trends such as increasing geriatric population suffering from kidney disorders along with significant healthcare expenditure will surge demand for superior quality treatment. Moreover, unhealthy intake of dietary supplements and favorable reimbursement scenario will further foster nephrolithiasis management business expansion in the country.



Few notable companies operating in kidney stones management market include Cook Medical LLC, Allengers Medical Systems, DirexGroup, Elmed Medical Systems, Coloplast, Dornier MedTech, C. R. Bard, Medispec and Boston Scientific. Industry players are implementing numerous strategies to develop efficient products and gain a competitive edge over its rivals. For instance, in April 2019, Dornier MedTech launched AXIS, a single-use digital flexible ureteroscope as well as stone management products in the U.S. The new product launch will help the company to garner higher market share and broaden existing customer base.