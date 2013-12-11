Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Clinical trial report, Kidney Transplantation Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2013" provides data on the Kidney Transplantation clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Kidney Transplantation. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Kidney Transplantation. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



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Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations

- Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type

- Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn and terminated)



Reasons to buy



- Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner

- Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more

- Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe

- Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies



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Table of Contents

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 5

Introduction 6

Kidney Transplantation 6

Report Guidance 6

Clinical Trials by Region 7

Clinical Trials by Country 8

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 10

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 11

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 12

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa 13

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 14

Clinical Trials by BRIC Nations 15

Clinical Trials by G7 Nations 16

Clinical Trials in G7 Nations by Trial Status 17

Clinical Trials by E7 Nations 18

Clinical Trials in E7 Nations by Trial Status 19

Clinical Trials by Phase 20

In Progress Trials by Phase 21

Clinical Trials by Trial Status 22

Unaccomplished Trials of Kidney Transplantation 23

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 33

Prominent Sponsors 34

Top Companies Participating in Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials 36

Prominent Drug Comparison 38

Clinical Trial Profiles 39

Clinical Trial Overview of Top Companies 39

Novartis AG 39

Clinical Trial Overview of Novartis AG 39

Astellas Pharma Inc. 55

Clinical Trial Overview of Astellas Pharma Inc. 55

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 61

Clinical Trial Overview of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 61

Pfizer Inc. 66

Clinical Trial Overview of Pfizer Inc. 66

Sanofi 70

Clinical Trial Overview of Sanofi 70

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 72

Clinical Trial Overview of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 72

Mayo Clinic 74

Clinical Trial Overview of Mayo Clinic 74

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 76

Clinical Trial Overview of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 76

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S 77

Clinical Trial Overview of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S 77

Amgen Inc. 78

Clinical Trial Overview of Amgen Inc. 78

Clinical Trial Overview of Top Institutes / Government 79

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases 79

Clinical Trial Overview of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases 79

University of Cincinnati 81

Clinical Trial Overview of University of Cincinnati 81

University of Miami 82

Clinical Trial Overview of University of Miami 82

Northwestern University 83

Clinical Trial Overview of Northwestern University 83

University of Wisconsin Madison 84

Clinical Trial Overview of University of Wisconsin Madison 84

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 85

Clinical Trial Overview of The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 85

Medical University of Vienna 86

Clinical Trial Overview of Medical University of Vienna 86

Erasmus MC 87

Clinical Trial Overview of Erasmus MC 87

Emory University 88

Clinical Trial Overview of Emory University 88

University of Minnesota 89

Clinical Trial Overview of University of Minnesota 89

Five Key Clinical Profiles 90

Appendix 151

Abbreviations 151

Definitions 151

Research Methodology 153

Secondary Research 153

About GlobalData 154

Contact Us 154

Disclaimer 154

Source 155 List of Tables

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Zone, 2013* 7

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Top Countries, 2013* 8

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials In Progress by Top Countries, 2013* 9

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Asia-Pacific, Top Five Countries, 2013* 10

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Europe, Top Five Countries, 2013* 11

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, North America, Top Countries, 2013* 12

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Middle East and Africa, Top Five Countries, 2013* 13

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Central and South America, Top Five Countries, 2013* 14

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, BRIC Countries, 2013* 15

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, G7 Countries, 2013* 16

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, G7 Countries, Clinical Trials by Trial Status, 2013* 17

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, E7 Countries, 2013* 18

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, E7 Countries, Clinical Trials by Trial Status, 2013* 19

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Phase, 2013* 20

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials In Progress by Phase 2013* 21

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Trial Status, 2013* 22

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Suspended Clinical Trials, 2013* 23

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Withdrawn Clinical Trials, 2013* 24

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Terminated Clinical Trials, 2013* 25

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Global, Average Enrollment Target Trends, 2007-2012 33

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Global, Key Sponsors, 2013* 35

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Global, Top Companies by Phase, 2013* 37

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Global, Clinical Trials by Prominent Drugs, 2013* 38

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Novartis AG, 2013* 39

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Astellas Pharma Inc., 2013* 55

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 2013* 61

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Pfizer Inc., 2013* 66

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Sanofi, 2013* 70

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 2013* 72

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Mayo Clinic, 2013* 74

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2013* 76

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, 2013* 77

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Amgen Inc., 2013* 78

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 2013* 79

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by University of Cincinnati, 2013* 81

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by University of Miami, 2013* 82

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Northwestern University, 2013* 83

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by University of Wisconsin Madison, 2013* 84

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 2013* 85

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Medical University of Vienna, 2013* 86

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Erasmus MC, 2013* 87



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Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Emory University, 2013* 88

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials Market, Global, Clinical Trials by University of Minnesota, 2013* 89 List of Figures

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Zone (%), 2013* 7

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Top Countries, 2013* 8

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials In Progress by Top Countries, 2013* 9

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Asia-Pacific, Top Five Countries (%), 2013* 10

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Europe, Top Five Countries (%), 2013* 11

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, North America, Top Countries (%), 2013* 12

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Middle East and Africa, Top Five Countries (%), 2013* 13

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Central and South America, Top Five Countries (%), 2013* 14

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, BRIC Countries (%), 2013* 15

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, G7 Countries (%), 2013* 16

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, G7 Countries, Clinical Trials by Trial Status, 2013* 17

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, E7 Countries (%), 2013* 18

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, E7 Countries, Clinical Trials by Trial Status, 2013* 19

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Phase (%), 2013* 20

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials In Progress by Phase, 2013* 21

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market, Global, Clinical Trials by Trial Status, 2013* 22

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Global, Average Enrollment Target Trends, 2007-2012 33

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Global, Key Sponsors, 2013* 34

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Global, Top Companies by Phase, 2013* 36

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Clinical Trials, Global, Clinical Trials by Prominent Drugs, 2013* 38

GlobalData Methodology 153



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