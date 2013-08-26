Learn and Discover What Renal Insufficiency Diet to Use

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Here are some interesting facts:



- People don't know they have kidney problems until their kidney disease is stage 3 or 4 with kidney damage so severe they end up on dialysis for life

- 1 in every 5 people during their first year on dialysis in the U.S. will DIE!

- Individuals with CKD are 16 to 40 times more likely to die with kidney failure from complications such as a heart attack or stroke.

- Kidney disease affects 4 in every 10 people over age 65.



A man named Robert Galarowicz has suffered from stage 5 kidney disease since the age of 22, putting him on dialysis, and even requiring him to get a transplant. However, now a naturopath, he’s developed a program, including a diet that can and will keep kidney disease at bay according to doctors he has worked with.



“This 100% all natural kidney restoration program takes into account the factors or kidney disease and gives you many options and information to help your kidneys return to their natural good health. As a medical doctor I look at the risks and benefits of all treatments and especially alternative treatments before making a recommendation, that said, this program definitely gets my thumbs up”, says Dr. John Ree M.D.



The program works by using a “step-by-step scientifically proven diet, natural remedies & treatments with no wasted money, no pain and no harmful side effects”. It also eliminates things like moodiness, fatigue, swelling, headaches, depression, loss of appetite, and more.



“All of this research and working closely with kidney disease sufferers allowed me to see what works, what doesn’t and what is a waste of time”.



Rob says he’s very proud of the program and has been overwhelmed at the positive response it’s received.



To read more, visit:



http://www.healkidneydisease.com/



http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease/



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