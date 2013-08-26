New Book Discusses Stage 3 Kidney Disease Diet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Since the age of 22, Rob has suffered from Chronic Kidney Disease, or CKD, putting him on dialysis for almost 3 years. He has also been living with a kidney transplant for 9 years.



“Chronic kidney disease and renal failure is a HORRIBLE disease to suffer from. The symptoms can range from fatigue, sleepless nights, depression… to an end of urination, not being able to do daily tasks like cleaning your house and even death”, says Robert Galarowicz.



However, this didn’t stop Rob as he says once he got his life together, he became a naturopath; a term becoming more widespread as the years go by, which is the official title for what is commonly known as holistic, alternative, natural health doctor. This is mainly because of the fact mainstream things like food, diets, and treatments are causing more harm than good to the human body, and there’s a reason why humanity has been living off Mother Nature comfortably and safely without having to process is for eons.



“The truth was I was TERRIFIED of ever going back to dialysis and living a MISERABLE life”.



But the fact Rob lived through CKD made his practice stronger as he was and is able to connect with other patients with similar issues on both a personal and professional level, thus providing better care.



According to Rob, “All of this research and working closely with kidney disease sufferers allowed me to see what works, what doesn’t, and what is a waste of time. That led me to create The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”.



The book gives patients an in-depth overview of the diet, supplements, lifestyle, and natural treatments to help their kidney disease and teach them exactly what needs to be done.



Rob says he’s very proud of this program, and has honestly been shocked at the response he’s received from it.



You can read more about the program here:



http://www.healkidneydisease.com/



http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease/



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