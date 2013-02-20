Kids' Activities Keep Children Active and Energetic

Gloucestershire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- The current generation kids feel really bored as most of the parents are preoccupied with their busy working schedules. The busy working conditions keep them away from kids and families. In such situations, change is required to keep their kids into active and energetic condition. Oxstalls Sports Park is one such sporting arena that keeps children active and energetic with various kids’ activities.



Kid’s activity days provide best entertainment to children and also keep them active. For families that are looking for solutions from this issue, sports parks offering great solutions. UK has good number of sporting arenas located at various major cities. They train and entertain kids with various sporting activities like tennis, football and other sporting events. These sports parks can keep children busy and active. They offer various packages including sports, parties, games and entertainment. One of the major advantages with these parks is that they engage kids with various activities according to their interests. Reputed sport parks like Oxstalls Sports Park offers attractive packages according to the event and time slot.



At Oxstalls, parents can avail number of benefits over other similar parks as they provide comprehensive packages including sports equipment. Parents don’t need to carry tennis rackets or footballs or hockey sticks. Everything will be provided by the park within the package. They have excellent sports facilities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, synthetic football pitch, and exclusive sports zones. Children can learn sporting events along with fun filled parties. Each party last for one and half hour including 55 minutes of sporting activity followed by drinks, tasty food and ice creams. Parties include lots of challenges, games filled with fun and entertainment. Parents can choose choice of package according to their child’s interest and budget limitations. Each package includes various sporting activities, tasty buffets, etc.



Apart from sporting activities, Oxstalls sports park conduct number of group activities, events and fun filled entertainment programs. By becoming a member, parents can avail special discounts on sports packages. They even provide cozy accommodation facility with luxurious rooms. The reputed sports park serves as one stop solutions for all fitness needs as they have state of the art gymnasium.



To find-out the package tariffs, function menus and room charges, logon to http://www.oxstalls.org.uk or contact customer support number at 0845 643 4203.



Media contact:

URL: http://www.oxstalls.org.uk

Phone: 0845 643 4203