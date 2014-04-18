Backup and Rip Kids Easter Movies About Easter Eggs, Bunny, Parade

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- As Easter is coming, Digiarty Software, a resourceful DVD movie entertainment solution provider, offer every family the useful Easter movie DVD backup tips, like ripping Easter Bunny, Easter Parade and Easter eggs movie DVDs to iPad, iPhone and so on for kids with its well-received WinX DVD Ripper Platinum.



During 2014 Easter break, some families have planned to accompany their children by watching some kids Easter movies in car or camping. But there is always no wifi or other network connectable in such places. Therefore, people may want to copy the Easter movie DVDs to tablet or smartphone friendly formats.



To prevent the wreck from kids, it is urgent to make Easter DVD backup by ripping the Easter eggs/bunny/parade/religious DVDs to iPhone and iPad. Now, anyone can backup kids Easter movie DVDs to hard drive of PC/Mac (in ISO image/MPEG2 file/DVD folder), convert best Easter films from DVD to AVI, MP4, WMV, MPEG, MOV, FLV, TS digital file for children, or transfer Easter DVDs to iPad Mini/Air/4, iPhone 5S/5C, Kindle Fire HD, Nexus 7, etc for playing in travel. All can be realized by WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, the fastest DVD ripper software in the world.



Digiarty also recommends some of the best animated Easter films for children, such as:



Best Easter Bunny Movies:

The Easter Bunny’s Coming to Town: The Easter bunny film is a classic Easter movie. Narrated by Fred Astaire, kids cooperate with the Sunny Bunny to convince a doom and gloom town, where Easter is fun for everyone.



Other also good classic Easter animations are Bugs Bunny's Easter Funnies, Winnie the Pooh, The First Easter Rabbit and Hop.



Besides, Easter Parade, It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown and The Great Easter Egg Hunt are included in Best Easter Parade Movie and Best Easter Eggs Movies. As for someone looking for new movie, Heaven Is For Real is the Easter film this year.



Read more about other recommendations on the best old and new kids Easter movies at the resource:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/rip-backup-best-easter-movies-kids.htm



Pricing and Availability

Now anyone can get WinX DVD Ripper Platinum license code on its Easter Giveaway Page for free before April 28, 2014. Please view the best Easter gift and giveaway ideas brought by Digiarty at:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/best-easter-gifts-ideas-and-giveaways.htm



About WinXDVD Software

WinXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software, Inc. specialized in multimedia software based on Windows (XP/7/8/8.1), Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.