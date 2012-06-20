Kids Fashion Clothes from Mini You Offer Grown up Styles at Affordable Prices

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- For many parents, one of the most fun and exciting parts of having a child is getting to choose their daily apparel, from sweet dresses and hair accessories for little girls to adorable t-shirts and shorts for mommy’s little man.



Currently, clothing with a more grown up style is one of the most popular trends in young children’s fashion. It gives parents the opportunity to dress up their kids, while avoiding some of the more typical adolescent styles on the market.



To find high-quality grown up style kids fashion clothes, parents and shoppers can now turn to the recently launched online retail store, MiniYou.com.au. Based in Australia, the new site was started by clothing designer and mother Violet B. in an effort to offer gorgeous and affordable children’s apparel. Mini You features a wide range of specialty clothing, shoes and accessories, including fashionable tops, bottoms, outerwear, dresses and sets.



One of the best parts of being a girl is getting to wear feminine accessories, skirts and dresses. Mini You offers a large selection of precious headbands for little girls, from the floral inspired Rosy Headband to the ribbon-designed Blue Butterfly Headband. The site also features some of the most beautiful grown up style girls dresses and sets available anywhere, including an array of party dresses and everyday styles.



For boys, Mini You features a host of stylish button down shirts, tank tops, jeans, shorts and even a pair of baggy hippy pants. To top it off, the site offers a range of boys accessories, from a too-cute beret to a pair of Topline Suspenders.



Mini You creator Violet B. said the site was inspired by her beautiful daughter, whom she gave birth to in 2011.



Violet B. said, “I have had so much fun dressing my daughter up since she was born and I feel so happy when I see my girl looking lovely, cute and stylish. So for this simple reason I started Mini You. All of our dedicated team members promise to introduce quality, stylish and unique items for your little ones for everyday and special occasions.”



Mini You offers a very reasonable return and exchange policy with no time limitations.



For more information or to view the array of beautiful kids fashion clothes available from Mini You, visit http://MiniYou.com.au



About Mini You

Recently launched, MiniYou.com.au offers a wide selection of grown up style kids fashion clothing. Founded by mother and clothing designer Violet B., the Australian-based company offers high-quality children’s clothes at affordable prices. In addition to Mini You, Violet B. also founded ladies fashion site EndlessWardrobe.com.au in 2009.