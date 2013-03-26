Kids Holiday Sports Camps at Little Sports Coaching Keeps Kids Active and Engaged

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Kids holiday sports camps at Little Sports Coaching are a place for kids throughout the North West of England and Manchester to stay fit and active, meet friends and advance their athletic skills during school breaks. Its Mini Soccer, Olympians and Rhythmix holiday camps give kids lots of athletic options to match their personal interests. Because the programmes are all about fun, kids can develop at their own pace without any pressure.



Little Sports Coaching promises to provide an environment where all kids feel included, accepted and challenged – regardless of their athletic ability. Little Sports Coaching offers three, one-week-long holiday camps. In Mini Soccer, kids work on passing, dribbling, shooting, heading, speed and agility. The camp ends with a World Cup tournament and penalty shoot-out so everyone can show off their skills. Children play three different sports every day in the Olympians camp. With football, tennis, hockey, basketball, tag-rugby, gymnastics, badminton and athletics, there’s something in this camp for every child. Kids participate in an Olympic Games tournament on the last day. Rhythmix, the newest addition to the camp schedule for movers and shakers, includes street dance, gymnastics and cheerleading. Kids come away with greater rhythm, coordination, balance, flexibility and strength and improved posture and fitness.



Parents can have confidence in the staff at Little Sports Coaching. Coaches come from a range of backgrounds including past professional footballers, tennis players and competitive gymnasts. In addition, they all have experience not just in coaching but in childcare and education.



“Sports can bring many things to a child -- confidence, self-esteem, friendship, creativity a healthy lifestyle,” said Craig Brennan, managing director. “We hope everyone who participates in these holiday camps comes away with a new skill or learns something they can use again and again.”



About Little Sports Coaching

Little Sports Coaching strives to help children develop through sport, providing a high standard of coaching and activities for all ages. Regardless of their abilities, Little Sports Coaching provides a safe, secure and enjoyable environment for kids to grow not just their athletic skills, but life skills too. Little Sports Coaching works in nurseries and primary schools, runs soccer schools, multi sports classes, holiday camps, one-to-one coaching sessions, children’s parties, soccer academies and even has its own junior football team. For more information visit: http://www.littlesportscoaching.co.uk/schemes/holiday-courses