Kids Learn About Yoga, Animals, Healthy Activities, and the Alphabet with New Interactive Book from Kids Yoga Stories

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Teaching young children the alphabet just got a whole lot more fun and exciting. #1 Pick Kids Yoga Stories has just released their latest tool to inspire young children: The ABC’s of Australian Animals: An Interactive Kids Yoga Book.



The ABC’s of Australian Animals introduces young children to an amazing world of possibilities. Kids learn about easy yoga poses, the environment, the unique animals of Australia, healthy activities, and the alphabet in an interactive, engaging and inspiring way. The ABC’s of Australian Animals caters to children with various learning styles using movement, storytelling, and visual cues. Parents can easily reinforce the creativity and learning with a matching coloring book: Luke’s A to Z of Australian Animals: A Kids Yoga Alphabet Coloring Book.



Kids Yoga Stories immerse children into yoga inspired learning adventures. Kids can experience the healthy benefits of yoga and exercise while absorbing engaging educational content in an entertaining and inspiring way. Parents can also nurture additional "teaching moments" by consulting the List of Kids Yoga poses and the Parent-Teacher Guide that is included with this interactive children's book.



About Giselle Shardlow

Giselle Shardlow is the author of Kids Yoga Stories. Her yoga-inspired children’s books get children moving, learning, and having fun. Giselle draws from her experiences as a teacher, traveler, yogi, and mom to write the stories found at www.kidsyogastories.com and on Amazon (amazon.com/author/giselleshardlow) worldwide. "I have always been passionate about working with children and addressing child literacy, obesity and stress. My goal is to write stories that make reading fun – combined with movement, the stories thoroughly engage children as they laugh, express themselves, and stretch their imagination."



Media Contact:

Giselle Shardlow

Kids Yoga Stories

giselle@kidsyogastories.com

San Francisco, CA

www.kidsyogastories.com