Kids & Parents Learn About 1950's Rock & Roll

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- The Rockabye School today launched it's “Pioneers of Rock & Roll” book series, Volumes 1-6. Each is filled with whimsical and educational stories, songs, and activities about the history of 1950's Rock & Roll and its top musicians.



“Music history is cool“ said Kelly Cardinal, Pop-Culture Historian and Consultant for the Rockabye School. “Everyone who listens to any type of contemporary music should know about the pioneers who blazed the trail that countless others have followed.”



The Rockabye School employs various mnemonic techniques in their storytelling. In a similar way that “Schoolhouse Rock” made it easy to learn about geography, politics, and science, the Rockabye School's “Pioneers of Rock & Roll” books are filled with rhythmic stories, songs, clapping games, chants, and something they call 'Musicologies” in order to make learning fun and memorable.



Readers learn about Buddy Holly, for example, through a story entitled “Buddy Holly Won't Fade Away,” which is an educational parody of Don McLean's 1971 song “American Pie.” Readers then learn about Bo Diddley through a pastiche of Bo Diddley's popular songs, written to the clave rhythm of the “Bo Diddley Beat.”



Bill Haley, Bo Diddley, Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, and the Everly Brothers are featured. They also shine a light on Alan Freed, the DJ who popularized the term “Rock & Roll.” Readers also learn about 1950's slang (to the tune of the vintage song “Where Did You Get That Hat?”), 1950's candy (written in the style of Gilbert & Sullivan's patter songs), 1950's Dances, and many colorful info-graphics on musical instruments, and historic landmarks such as Sun Studios, the Apollo Theater, the Cotton Club, and Graceland.



Listening to 1950's music feels good, so we made sure reading about it felt good, too. The books are theatrical and colorful,” said Leah Frieday, the graphic artist who designed the layout of all the books. She added, “Kids will have a blast with all the games and reading all the words aloud. Because they are educational, teens and adults can read them, too, and learn about the 1950's and its fabulous music.”



About The Rockabye School

The Rockabye School was founded in 2012 by musicians, writers, poets, and artists who collectively write, design, and perform under the name “Captain Cardinal & The Bluebirds.” Their motto is “Cool Books for Cool Kids and Cool Grown-Ups.” Their mission is teaching Music Appreciation while educating folks around the world about music styles throughout history.



