Kids Stationery Specialist Extends Range

Derby, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Launched last year, PaperGekko presented a range of eye-catching children’s stationery designs, all of which can be personalized. All designs are 100% exclusive to PaperGekko and includes a broad array of characters including; farm animals, bus, football, racing car, superhero, pirate, dinosaur and digger for boys and bus, arts and crafts, pop star, princess, fairy, ballerina, mermaid and farm animals for the girls.



PaperGekko launched with an initial offering of personalized children’s stationery which included children’s cards (including kids birthday cards), children’s invitations, kids wrapping paper and personalised thank you cards, to name but a few. As it’s popularity grew, the company introduced kids party packs, personalized canvas prints, and kids lunch boxes too.



For 2013, the company has introduced kids stationery sets, which include ten sheets of personalized writing paper, accompanied with envelopes and also, kids colouring gift sets which comprise an A3 art pad, a4 art pad, a5 notebook, wrapping paper and a set of Crayola washable felt tip pens.



Philip Hemmings, Director of PaperGekko, comments on his company’s range extension: “Our kids stationery products are all about individuality and creativity. Being personalized, they really stand out from other gifts and most lines encourage kid’s to write, draw and create. Our new products are no different in that sense”. Phil added: “With most items being printed onto FSC certified paper stock, our products have a lesser impact on the environment too”.



PaperGekko has also added to its dining range, which already includes kids lunch boxes and water bottles. The company has recently introduced its range of kids placemats. Carrying the same choice of characters with personalization, placemats are fully waterproof and wipe proof and also come with a 100% guarantee.



