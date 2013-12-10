Kids Will Love Bedtime and Learn Healthy Sleep Habits with This New Interactive Book from Kids Yoga Stories

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Transitioning children to bedtime has always been a challenge for parents. No matter how tired they are, children tend to resist bedtime. They often struggle with unexpended energy and the sense that the fun is over. Teaching young children to love bedtime just got much easier. Kids Yoga Stories has just released their latest tool to nurture young children: Good Night, Animal World: A Kids Yoga Bedtime Story.



Good Night, Animal World: A Kids Yoga Bedtime Story introduces young children to the magic of bedtime as they relax the mind and body to prepare for rest. Kids learn about easy and calming yoga poses designed to inspire imagination, release extra energy, and reduce stress. Kids also learn to embrace quiet time through a healthy and calming transition. Sleeping habits affect health, academic performance, and emotional well-being. Good Night, Animal World: A Kids Yoga Bedtime Story helps children to learn healthy sleep habits with lifelong benefits.



Kids Yoga Stories immerse children into yoga-inspired learning adventures. Kids can experience the healthy benefits of yoga and exercise while absorbing engaging educational content in an entertaining and inspiring way. Parents can also nurture additional "teaching moments" by consulting the list of kids yoga poses and the parent-teacher guide included with this interactive children's book.



About Giselle Shardlow

Giselle Shardlow is the author of Kids Yoga Stories. Her yoga-inspired children’s books get children moving, learning, and having fun. Giselle draws from her experiences as a teacher, traveler, yogi, and mom to write the stories found at www.kidsyogastories.com and on Amazon worldwide. "I have always been passionate about working with children and addressing child literacy, obesity, and stress. My goal is to write stories that make reading fun. Combined with movement, the stories thoroughly engage children as they laugh, express themselves, and stretch their imaginations."



Media Contact:

Giselle Shardlow

Kids Yoga Stories

giselle@kidsyogastories.com

San Francisco, CA

www.kidsyogastories.com