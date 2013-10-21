KidsEat.co.uk Is a Simple Way for Parents to Find or Recommend a Child-Friendly Restaurant

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- There is nothing more frustrating for parents than to take their infants or young kids to a restaurant – especially one that announces itself as child friendly – and then find that they are lacking the basic facilities needed. This quickly translates into a fractious child or children and the experience can then become embarrassing for the parents and frustrating for other diners.



The new KidsEat.co.uk website tackles this problem by allowing parents to review any restaurant they visit under the five key areas necessary for a satisfactory experience. These are: buggy friendliness, changing facilities, kid’s activities, menus and food, and value for money. Members who join the website can read any of these reviews, or add one of their own, and also share their favourite child-friendly places with others.



Matt Horrocks finally decided to start kidseat.co.uk because of his personal experience: “I endured a pretty disastrous meal out with my wife and two week old son. The restaurant we visited was abysmal. They were very uninterested in helping us with fairly simple requests and didn't have the necessary facilities for families with small babies or children. If we'd known this when we booked a table, we wouldn't have visited them."



It soon became apparent that this kind of experience was a very common one judging by the complaints of many other of the parents Matt then spoke to: “Many establishments seem unable to see the situation from a parent (or child’s) point-of-view. Often we are seen as simply not worth the trouble – even in half-empty restaurants.”



KidsEat.co.uk is a simple approach to help parents find child friendly places to eat. It is a much-needed concept and has been actively welcomed by the more-enlightened restaurant-owners.



About KidsEat.co.uk

KidsEat.co.uk is a website that focuses on providing reviews of various child-friendly restaurants and food joints in the U.K. The website has a ratings system that is open to all parents who have visited a specific restaurant. Through the online platform, http://kidseat.co.uk/, profiles of child-friendly restaurants and their ratings can be viewed.



For more information about Child Friendly Places to Eat in the U.K., or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of kidseat.co.uk, please email to contact@kidseat.co.uk.