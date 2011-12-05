KidsGamesHQ.com Website Getting Parent and Kids Seal of Approval

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- Parents and kids continue to praise the Website KidsGamesHQ for its blend of fun, challenging and educational kids games. KidsGamesHQ.com is an entertaining and educational Website that features the top all-ages kids games that parents can play as well.



The Internet can be a treasure trove of information and education. Unfortunately, parents still have difficulty locating online games for kids that are safe and educational while still being fun and interesting. KidsGamesHQ has searched the Web for the best Flash online kids games and brought them together in one place. “We believe that it’s much easier for children to learn skills like math, English, typing, drawing and basic physics if they are imparted through fun and challenging games,” said the Website’s founder.



Physics Games like “Blosics,” “Blosics 2” and “Incredibots 2” are all great games that show kids that learning (with the help of a little healthy competition) can be a lot of fun. Word Games like “The Wizards Notebook” and “Semantic Wars” provide exciting Flash landscapes and action storylines.



From exciting word games like “Clockwords: Act I” (a tower defense-like typing game) to “Coffee Shop” where kids learn math and other reasoning skills, each game brings fun and hidden knowledge. Additionally, there are a number of advanced match three games like “Bubble Spinner,” “Bubble Spinner 2,” “Bomboozle” and “Puzzle Bobble.” “These games teach kids the importance of thinking ahead and helps strengthen their problem solving and logic skills,” said the Website founder.



New games were recently added like the business simulation game “Ice Cream Truck,” which focuses on the mathematical aspects of resource management. Another is “Prime Landing,” a prime numbers math game where the objective is to land a rocket ship on the landing pad within 60 second by identifying prime numbers. Other new games include “Factor Feeder,” “Count The Cubes” and “Fraction Poker” with more games added weekly.



All of the games can be played right in the Web Browser and feature detailed instructions, backstory, reviews and age recommendations. Kids and parents can login to KidsGamesHQ to compete in the high score leader board, comment on games, and more. To play these games, please visit http://kidsgameshq.com/



About KidsGamesHQ.com:

