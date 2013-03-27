KidsMustHaves Now Supplies Paul Frank's Children's Clothing

De Goorn, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- With spring coming up, all the chrildren’s clothing brands are presenting their new collections – all colourful and full of joy. KidsMustHaves is also busy on getting the store ready for summertime, with new brands and collections for the coming months: find the new Paul Frank children’s collections online now!



Boys and girls



While some brands just focus on boys or girls, Paul Frank likes to dress them both and so the collection consists of children’s clothing for boys and girls. Ofcourse, the Paul Frank children’s clothing is known of the monkey Julius and his friends that on the garments can be seen, and will also be part of the new spring and summer collection. This collection of happy colors and design is especially t-shirts, jogging suits, jackets and swimwear.



Spring/summer



Although the weather keeps us waiting when it comes to sunny days, the spring and summer collections of all children’s clothing brands have been presented, and is now available to buy online. With the Paul Frank collection, KidsMustHaves offers a complete selection of Paul Frank apparel – as we already supply the Small Frank productline, which is a collection of trendy babyclothing in the same fine colouring and design.



KidsMustHaves is an online shop which specializes in babyclothing and children's clothing.