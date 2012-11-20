Kidtrepreneur: Ground-Breaking New Book Teaches Kids How to Get Rich

Dacula, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- While many adults believes kids should spend their youthful years playing video games, money-making expert Rich Richards believes every child is in the perfect position to start making themselves rich. In fact, he is so keen that his latest book, ‘Kidtrepreneur’, is the world’s first business and wealth book aimed solely at children.



The compelling and unique book helps teach kids how to start a business at their level and how to save their money to fund future adult ventures. It teaches young readers how to do research on return on investment and time management.



Topics covered include how to brainstorm, be realistic, raise funds for a business, how to market and promote a product, how to be a strong leader, why doing the right thing is right, and how to stay on course and never give up.



“As a kid growing up, I was filled with a lot of creativity and energy. I started making money early on, but I found there was very little support. Whenever I would tell my teachers/parents/adult peers that I was going to own a business as an adult, they all told me to get realistic. I'm hard headed enough to not quit, but I wonder how many kids quit, because they didn't have the support group,” explains Richard, discussing why he wrote his book.



He continues, “In a capitalistic society, ideas thrive. Who has more idea's then kids with none of the stress and complexities as an adult? The kids who have the energy and creativity to try things should be encouraged. They should be a Kidtrepreneur!”



With his own wealth of experience and success in the business world, Richard doesn’t end his advice as the book closes. To assist children with further questions and idea development he maintains open and on-going lines of communication.



“While the book teaches them how to brainstorm, form, and execute their ideas, I also maintain a social media website. Every Kidtrepreneur is welcome and it’s a place where kids can join a group and get guidance for their specific projects,” he adds.



With his commitment to proving the potential that children have, and with his efforts to help them get rich, could Richards be worth more to the future of the economy than any Government initiative or bail-out?



Time will tell. In the meantime, all young people are urged to pick up the book and start their own personal journey down wealth’s road.



‘Kidtrepreneur’, published by CreateSpace, can be purchased directly from Amazon.



Purchase link: http://www.amazon.com/kidtrepreneur-How-rich-while-your/dp/1477600523



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://www.kidtrepreneuronline.com



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Kidtrepreneur-online/103448229815979



Twitter: https://twitter.com/LemonadeStandC



About the Author

I grew up a very competitive person in life. I started playing t-ball at the age of 4 years old, and I understood the benefit of preparation and execution. I would practice after practice, and I would show up to the field ready to win. The output that I saw on the field led me to day dream about making the majors. Then one day, I asked my dad a question that would change my life forever. I asked him, “who pays the players?” He said the owners. I asked “who pays the owners?” he told me they earned money through various businesses. That’s when I realized that’s where I wanted to be. So I started making money everywhere I could. I recycled every coke can I found, and ended up buying my first Nintendo with the money. I continued on with creating businesses, and when I was 14 I started a lawn care business. I found people in school, and talked them into working their neighborhoods. I would take a finder fee, they would make the money for working, and the customers got a great deal. Everybody won, but that was when I had my first real taste of it.



When I was 16, I was working at target, and I noticed a store next to us had closed. This store was right next to a Movie theater, where kids from high school would go to hang out. Not really watch a movie, but just wanted to see friends. My high school had 2,000 students in it, plus we had a total of 7 schools in the county with close to the same number. So I decided to make a teen club, so I wrote a business plan and had all of the facts and figures. I put on my best church suit, and went to the bank to get a loan. Of course the bank didn’t take me seriously, and I knew it was because I appeared young, but I also knew if they just read the data then they would agree. That is when I realized the world is missing out on opportunity, because of appearance. I want to educate the youth to take matters into their own hand. Make money now, so when you are an adult nothing is stopping you!



I would also like to say thanks to Mandy, because she encouraged me to spread the word.