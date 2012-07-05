KidWorks Names New Officers on Board of Directors

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- KidWorks, a Santa Ana based non-profit that serves at-risk children and teens, today announced new officers on board of directors for the 2012-2013 term, which began July 1.



“We are very fortunate to have such a diverse board of visionary leaders,” said Ava Steaffens, KidWorks’ President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our board will continue to guide KidWorks as we increase our focus on serving additional at-risk neighborhoods within Santa Ana, while pursuing strategic partnerships.”



Members of the board taking new roles are:

- Norma García Guillén, Board Chair. Ms. Garcia-Guillén, a native of Santa Ana, is an attorney in the Orange County office of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP. She is a member of the firm’s Business Trial and Latino Business Practice Groups. She also serves on Sheppard Mullin’s Diversity and Inclusion, and Recruiting Committees.

- Rachid Chamtieh, Board Vice Chair. Mr. Chamtieh, a certified public accountant, is a Deloitte & Touche partner with 16 years of financial, management and real estate experience.

- Scott McPherson, Board Treasurer. Mr. McPherson is Senior Vice President and Market Manager of U.S. Bank’s Orange County/Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Office. He has also served on U.S. Bank’s Orange County Grant Committee board benefiting non-profit philanthropic organizations throughout Orange County.

- Rick Rawlins, Board Secretary. Mr. Rawlins is the Chief Executive Officer of R&B Wire Products, Inc. in Santa Ana, a leading manufacturer of welded wire and steel tubular products.



Steaffens also thanked two outgoing board members who completed their terms.



“Al Esquerra, our former Board Chair and John McKay, our former board Vice Chair have been tremendously instrumental in their service to KidWorks,” Steaffens said. “Their leadership has taken KidWorks to the next level, doubling our weekly community members served from 400 to 800 children, youth, and parents.”



KidWorks’ board of directors is comprised of 18 individuals, and expects to name directors shortly to fill the two currently open positions.



About KidWorks

KidWorks mission is to restore at-risk neighborhoods one life at a time by improving the education and sustainability prospects for children and youth living in central Orange County’s Santa Ana. KidWorks was founded in 1993 and incorporated in 2002 as a public benefit organization for underprivileged children and their families providing preschool programs, after-school tutoring, youth mentoring, adult education services and leadership development programs.