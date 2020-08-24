Kidzmax Breaks Barriers as the Latest and Most Trending E-Retailer of Recycled Products

Streamwood, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- A brand new and already trending online retailer of kids' items, Kidzmax, is pleased to announce it is breaking barriers in the recycling market.



Kidzmax is an e-retailer of recycled children's apparel, outerwear, footwear, toys, electronics, and equipment. The company hand-selects each item they sell to ensure quality of the product and boasts incredibly low prices - up to 80% off the retail value. Most of the company's products (over 80%) still have the original tag attached, making its items highly sought-after by families from around the world.



"We are very excited to announce we are game-changers in the world of recycled children's products," says the CEO and founder of Kidzmax. "Recycling has become such a popular trend in our society, which is great news for the environment, but it can be very difficult to find items with original tags. Yet, parents of newborns often hesitate to buy recycled clothes for their kids as they worry about their infant's sensitivities. We've solved this problem by providing the absolute highest quality recycled items available on the market, products with original tags!"



"Parents used to have to compromise by either purchasing "new" and pay full price for items their children will barely use, or buying "recycled" and sacrificing the quality of the items they buy," the CEO continues. " Kidzmax is breaking all the rules by offering items that are mostly new (over 80% with original tags) and yet sold at ridiculously low prices. In fact, we're so confident in our offering that we guarantee the lowest rock-bottom prices on the market, or we'll beat the lowest advertised price by 20%! This is truly a game changer in the industry."



Kidzmax is different from any other e-retailer of children's items, due to its innovative business model. At Kidzmax, the company owns all of its merchandise, where most other resale outfits use a consignment model.



"Conventional resale websites act as facilitators and allow buyers and sellers to connect," says the CEO. "We're bypassing that traditional process by purchasing our inventory and selling it directly to consumers. This gives us the ability to a) inspect and verify the quality of all products sold, b) be very competitive with our pricing, and c) immediately ship the products from our warehouse. Why shop at the mall and pay full price when you can get 40-80% off for the exact same quality at Kidzmax? It's a no-brainer!"



Kidzmax is absolutely committed to a greener planet and doesn't throw away clothes. Apparel that does not meet the company's stringent quality inspection is generously donated. To that end, Kidzmax has partnered with 2 charitable organizations. The first one, From Our Family to Yours in Dallas, TX, serves families in need in the US. The second one, Dorca Destiny International in Forest Park, IL, provides humanitarian work in Kenya.



"It gives us great satisfaction that the thousands of items we can not sell, are distributed to those in need around the world," states the CEO. "This is what recycling is all about!"



For more information about Kidzmax, or to view its entire inventory, please visit http://kidzmax.com.



About Kidzmax

Kidzmax is an e-retailer of hand-selected and recycled children's items. The company offers items in 3 conditions, including 'new,' 'like new,' and 'gently used' and offers an unprecedented low-price guarantee.



Media Contact

Kidzmax

224-227-4801

info@kidzmax.com

http://kidzmax.com