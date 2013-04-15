KiguOnesies.com Launches New Animal Onesies for Adults Website for Australian Customers

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Onesies for adults; it’s a trend that has hit the world by surprise. Some say that the fashion police should arrest anyone seen wearing them and being caught wearing one in public meant utter degradation. However, these past few months have been interesting as many people, even celebrities, started wearing onesies and has become, what many say, possibly one of the biggest fashion trends this year. With this astonishing popularity comes another cute hybrid; animal onesies for adults .



This is the reason why popular online store, KiguOnesies.com , has recently launched a brand new online store featuring some of the most adorable adult sized animal onesies available today. Combining the popularity of adult onesies with the ongoing craze for Japanese Kurigumi (the art of wearing cartoon characters or animal costumes), has resulted in their unique product that many people are raving about. It all began with the craze for onesies; and according to one *respected news website, it could possibly be a global phenomenon:



“Chances are you gave or received one this Christmas. If not, you'll certainly have spotted someone in one. The 'onesie' - a kind of adult romper suit consisting of a joined together tracksuit top and trousers - has become the fashion phenomenon of the year.”



“Wearing one has been likened to 'being inside a teddy bear's womb' and, despite its unflattering look, the onesie has become a global phenomenon” – Karen Key, DailyMail.co.uk, their article ‘How Onesie Took Over The World’



Used as a fun way to temporarily escape their serious work life and relax, many people today are getting into animal onesies for adults where they can dress up as funny and cuddly animals. What were once costumes only for children; we can now see people buying these cute onesies either for a party or for plain old fun in their home.



Australians love them but since these items usually have to be ordered straight from Japan, its hassle to order one. KiguOnesies.com’s release of their new online store has these interested customers in mind; a comprehensive and user-friendly online store featuring animal onesies Australia where customers from the land down under can conveniently and affordably order their favorite animal onesies and have it delivered right at their doorstep.



With the launching of their new online store featuring a showcase of adorable animal onesies for Australian customers, the team behind KiguOnesies.com is confident that their efforts to help make these fun and lovable costumes available in Australia will make their site become very popular by providing an easy online portal for fans of this cute fashion trend.



