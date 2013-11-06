Kigurumi Onesies Bring Fun Home Fashion Items to UK in Time for Christmas Gift Boom

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The onesie has had a turbulent beginning, with many first mocking the invention only to come around to its use as its advantages became obvious to more and more early adopters. Now, with the latest fashion to customize onesies as friendly animals and characters, they have finally found a niche in which their popularity cannot be held back. Kigurumi Onesies is a London-Based company that has taken inspiration from Japanese innovations in the field and offers high quality, affordable onesies in a range of fun novelty styles, with their online store launching just in time for Christmas.



Kigurumi Onesies offer a wide selection of animal themed onesies from lion’s to tigers to bears), each replete with its own high quality image gallery, product description and clear pricing. The store accepts major credit and debit cards as well as PayPal, and cannot be beaten on price and variety.



The store’s latest additions include character onesies (http://www.kigurumionesies.co.uk/character-onesies.html) with skeleton onesies ideal for Halloween, Angry Birds onesies and famous onesies from Pikachu to Winnie the Pooh. The new collection makes for ideal Christmas gifts, and fast delivery is ensured to leave plenty of time for wrapping.



A spokesperson for Kigurumi Onesies explained, “Kigurumi Onesies will make an amazing gift this Christmas- their popularity is on the rise and they are about to explode, so getting ahead of the trend curve will be an amazing way to say happy Christmas. This is a product that epitomizes comfort and joy, and is affordable too. With animal and character themed onesies, there is something for everyone, and they are just as much fun for guys as they are for girls. They’re the ideal way to keep warm and relaxed this winter.”



About Kigurumi Onesies

Kigurumi Onesies are a super fun, animal loving, onesie wearing company from central London. Having observed the growing popularity of Kigus they have decided to jump into the all-out crazy fun by providing top quality kigus to a broader range of people through their new online store. Their aim is to bring warmth, coziness and happiness to anyone who puts on one of our Kigurumis. For more information, please visit: http://www.kigurumionesies.co.uk/