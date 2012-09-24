Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Education law is a specialty of Robert Kilby and Robert Kilby Law. This is fortunate for Reno area parents and students as education law often required a patient and understanding attorney. When students are facing an unjust expulsion, injury due to a school sponsored event, educational needs not being properly met or a case of educator misconduct it can be a very taxing and difficult time on the whole family. An expert educational lawyer that will take the time to examine and explain all of the schools policies and make sure the student is being treated fairly. Oftentimes it is easy to assume an educational body is doing the correct thing, but that isn’t always the case. An educational law specialist can assist with navigating this situation with the best interest of the student and family at mind.



Robert Kilby offers a personalized approach to law that few Reno area attorneys still take the time to offer. Robert full understanding that students need legal representation that will pay studious attention to the unique details of each case and each school’s individual rules and policies means that he will personally take on each case, not pass it off to paralegals or junior lawyers without his expertise. When it comes to the worst situations, faculty abuse, hazing and school related injuries the personal and expert service means the most to families in need of a guide to the intricacies of Nevada educational law. Robert Kilby will fights tirelessly for families in need and is proud to offer this personalized service to the Reno area. For more information on Robert Kilby Law click here.