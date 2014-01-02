Killarney Dental Introduces Cutting Edge Technology in a Boutique Setting

North Shore, Auckland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- In a recent report, the World Health Organization reported that 60% of children and 100% of adults have dental cavities, and approximately 15% of adults suffer from gum disease. Additional studies show that more than 75% of people are afraid or uncomfortable about visiting dentists. With these facts in mind, Killarney Dental is introducing a state-of-the-art dental practice providing an anxiety-reducing, personalized experience.



Gilbert Stehbens, of Killarney Dental, explained, "Our dental surgery exhibits the advantages of a “boutique” dental lounge with a highly experienced, established team, fostering a culture of customised care and personal skill. We believe this provides the best means of maximising value for our clients. We continue to adopt extensive, on-going training. We also strive for excellence, ensuring our dental capabilities are both diverse and specialised."



He went on to say, "Our processes are disciplined, yet can be delivered in ways that are tailored to suit our patients' needs. With staff hand-picked for their skills, enthusiasm and great natures, combined with cutting edge technology, we are positioned at the forefront of the industry in New Zealand. Killarney Dental is for people who want more than average; people with higher expectations of quality, value and longevity."



The practice offers high-tech procedures, with a focus on aesthetically pleasing results. Patients are offered "smile design" services, which help build beautiful smiles, and are customised for each patient's facial features. In addition, Dr. Stehbens offers teeth whitening, veneers, and white fillings. He provides an array of crowns, bridges, and implants that can improve oral health, as well as smiles.



The practice provides a wide range of oral surgery options, including gum lifts, root canals, and cosmetic laser surgery. In addition, the staff invites patients to visit their site, http://www.killarneydental.co.nz/, to see a list of services, as well as before-and-after pictures of various procedures.



"Our processes are disciplined, yet can be delivered in ways to suit specific patient needs. We offer patients a wealth of expertise in general and cosmetic dentistry, developed over the last 25 years, combined with an eye for detail and strong background in art and dental aesthetics. Our dental craftsmanship reflects a high technical skill, and produces great looking results. Services are tailored to enhance smiles in the best way possible for each person we treat.", stated Dr. Stehbens.



About Killarney Dental

Located in Takapuna, on the North Shore of Auckland, Killarney Dental is a full-service practice offering cutting-edge dental procedures and personalised care. Primary staff consists of Dr. Gilbert Stehbens, BDS, BSc, and Angela Watson, RDH. Dr. Stehbens Gilbert graduated from Victoria University with a Bachelor of Science in 1983, with a major in physiology. He graduated from Otago University in 1987, with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery. Ms. Watson graduated from Otago University as a registered dental hygienist, in 1996. She has extensive experience in treating periodontal disease, and has been working with a Periodontist (Gum Specialist) for several years.